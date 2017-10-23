Jade Zanatta, 18, is a student at the University of Victoria, and a pro and proponent of wearing fake eyelashes.
Last week, while hanging out with two guys at her residence hall, she said they asked her how she grew her "eyelashes so much longer and darker since the last time" they saw her.
"I explained to them that they were fake," but they only grew even more confused and curious, Zanatta said.
And they still couldn't quite comprehend the logistics of applying synthetic eyelashes.
So Zanatta showed the guys how to apply the eyelashes...and how to peel them off. She recorded this educational session (which was later shared by a friend on Twitter) and then captured the two guys, Traben and Angus, with sheer terror and concern in their eyes.
GASP — "Do you still have eyelashes??" one of them asked sincerely.
People online thought Traben and Angus's visceral reaction was quite endearing.
"Do you still have eyelashes" absolutely destroyed people.
The video has exposed other young, confused gents who'd only recently learned about the existence of fake eyelashes — and who are quite afraid of them, apparently.
The learning curve is larger than you'd imagine for some.
Pro tip: For Halloween, instead of spiders, leave your old lashes lying around.
