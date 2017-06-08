People Actually Think “News” Is An Acronym — It’s Not, But This Mess Is Pretty Hilarious

"Sadly, most acronymic etymologies — 'to insure promptness' for 'tip,' 'gentleman only, ladies forbidden' for 'golf,' 'constable on patrol' for 'cop,' and, yes, 'notable events, weather, and sports' for 'news' — are what we in the lexicography business call 'deeply bogus,'" Stamper said.

On Merriam-Webster.com, one of the entries for "news" simply states "A report of recent events."