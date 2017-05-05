People Are Seeing Themselves In This Deflating Dancing Pikachu Being Bum-Rushed Offstage

Over the weekend, the city of Songdo in South Korea hosted the annual Pokémon World Festival, where an army of 15 Pikachus performed a perfectly choreographed dance to a medley of pop hits.

This Pikachu dancer's costume started to deflate and it looked like the dancer was urgently bundled off by governme… https://t.co/zalhSCZnQZ

The clip has sent the world into a whirlwind of emotions.

FIRST: The deflating Pikachu that optimistically kept dancing as all its life and air was *literally* sucked out of it.

FIRST: The deflating Pikachu that optimistically kept dancing as all its life and air was *literally* sucked out of it.

THEN: Very vigilant team of security men quickly grab him and drag him out of sight.

When I'm trying to have a positive outlook and a sad thought starts entering my mind https://t.co/slvJhj03go