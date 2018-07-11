 back to top
It's Croatia And France In The World Cup Final

The dramatic match between England and Croatia was decided in extra time.

Posted on
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

After nearly a month of World Cup action in Russia, France will face Croatia in the final match.

Clive Rose / Getty Images

Croatia beat England 2–1 on Wednesday in extra time to advance. This is Croatia's first World Cup final. England hasn't been in the tournament final since 1966.

Croatia, despite being down 0–1 coming out of halftime, managed to tie the game up in the second half and score with only 10 minutes left in the game.

England scored in the first five minutes with a free kick.

😱 STUNNING free kick from Kieran Trippier to put England 1-0 up early on v Croatia in the semifinal. What a time to score your first goal for England #CRO 0-1 #ENG #WorldCup https://t.co/wYRRzYs4g1
Joe Prince-Wright @JPW_NBCSports

Here's the moment of agony for Croatia's goalkeeper.

Francisco Seco / AP
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL!

Alastair Grant / AP

"Beer is meant to be thrown." —Olde English Proverb, probably.

Hyde park when England scored 😳😳🔥
World Cup 18 @WorldCupStuff18

But Croatia responded after the half with this beauty:

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL PERISIC WITH ONE OF THE BEST GOALS OF THE TOURNAMENT. WHAT A FINISH!!! CROATIA GOAL!
World Cup @FlFAWC2018

Here's the moment of pain for England's goalkeeper:

Ian Macnicol / Getty Images
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL!

Tim Goode - Pa Images / Getty Images

Then, the match went into extra time. There was much excitement.

Ryan Pierse / Getty Images, Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty Images

Then Croatia snuck this goal in:

GOAL! Mandzukic latches on to Perisic's header to give Croatia the lead in extra time!
ITV Football @itvfootball

Thanassis Stavrakis / AP
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL! (again)

Frank Augstein / AP

Team Croatia has made history, entering the the World Cup finals for the first time ever. They will face Team France on Sunday.

Dan Mullan / Getty Images

English fans are heartbroken, but relentlessly proud of their team.

PROUD of everyone of those boys. England. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️
Chris Hughes @chrishughes_22

fair enough england did better than we could have ever expected so, respect and well played to everyone. we deserved the win ❤️❤️❤️
Lux @Callux

It's coming home...to Croatia this time. 😁

@mikesanz19 It's coming home It's coming ho It's coming It's comi It's co It's Cro It's Croatia
Handre Naude @handrenaude

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

