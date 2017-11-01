Instagram

“After one and a half months spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions, rubbing used tampons on her backpack, putting her toothbrush places where the sun doesn’t shine, and so much more, I can finally say goodbye to Jamaican Barbie,” Brochu posted to her Instagram.

The posts were sent to Brochu's then-roommate Chennel Rowe, who was already in the process of moving out.

Police are requesting Brochu be charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias, according to multiple news reports. Police have not returned requests by BuzzFeed News for information on these charges.