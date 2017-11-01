 back to top
A College Student Is Expelled After Contaminating Her Black Roommate's Things With Her Own Bodily Fluids

Former University of Hartford student Brianna Brochu also faces charges of intimidation based on bigotry or bias after she boasted about "spitting in her coconut oil" and "rubbing used tampons on her backpack".

Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Brianna Brochu, 18, has been expelled by the University of Hartford in Connecticut after social media posts showed the former freshman had boasted about contaminating the belongings of Chennel Rowe, her roommate at the time who she'd been plotting to get rid of, and who she called "Jamaican Barbie" in a now-deleted Instagram caption. She also faces criminal charges, according to court documents.

The university confirmed Brochu's expulsion to BuzzFeed News on Wednesday.The court documents show the white student was also charged with criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace after she bragged about committing vile stunts against her former black roommate in a series of social media posts. Brochu turned herself in to the West Hartford Police Department over the weekend.
“After one and a half months spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions, rubbing used tampons on her backpack, putting her toothbrush places where the sun doesn’t shine, and so much more, I can finally say goodbye to Jamaican Barbie,” Brochu posted to her Instagram.The posts were sent to Brochu's then-roommate Chennel Rowe, who was already in the process of moving out. Police are requesting Brochu be charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias, according to multiple news reports. Police have not returned requests by BuzzFeed News for information on these charges.
The posts were sent to Brochu's then-roommate Chennel Rowe, who was already in the process of moving out.

Police are requesting Brochu be charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias, according to multiple news reports. Police have not returned requests by BuzzFeed News for information on these charges.

In a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, Rowe said she experienced "extreme throat pain" for a month after moving in "not knowing why I've been sick," she said. After seeing Brochu's posts, she discovered mold and other bodily fluids, like period blood, in and around her belongings.

Rowe said she finally decided to move out two weeks ago "because I felt like I was unwanted in my own room," she said. In the video, she also disclosed details of Brochu's social media posts that suggested her everyday habits, like eating, were being recorded and mocked. After discovering the posts and reporting it to University of Hartford officials, she moved out, but claimed the school was "taking its time with the investigation" and not enough had been done at the time."The fact that I'm black and my old roommate was white ... If the roles was switched, I want to know if it would be handled the same way," Rowe said in the video.
Following Brochu's expulsion, the president of the university, Greg Woodward, sent the following message to the campus community. Woodward called the incident "deeply disturbing" and stated that the school "took immediate" action when they were notified.

On social media, people have initiated the hashtag #JusticeForJazzy (referring to the first name Rowe uses on Facebook) in an effort to show their support for her.

#JusticeForJazzy https://t.co/SNWQlFbVX5
❤Yours Truly❤ @The_1_and_onli

#JusticeForJazzy https://t.co/SNWQlFbVX5

this was a hate crime, plain and simple. don't refer to it as anything else. #JusticeforJazzy
jess 🕊 @marsupialqueen

this was a hate crime, plain and simple. don’t refer to it as anything else. #JusticeforJazzy

