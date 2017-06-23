Sections

This Video Of A Clam Moving Underwater Has People Completely Losing Their Shit

"Call me stupid but I thought they couldn't move...they were like plants."

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

More and more people are learning every day that the world is a deeply troubling and perplexing place.

Case in point: in a video that's gone viral this week, a shelled sea creature is seen clamoring around underwater. "RT if you've never seen a sea shell move before," the tweet was captioned. Thousands have now done just that.

Rt if you've never seen a sea shell move before
Nature is Amazing 🌴 @AMAZlNGNATURE

Rt if you've never seen a sea shell move before

People were not embarrassed to reveal their lack of mollusk knowledge. "I thought...they were like plants," one person wrote. "Alive but didn't move on their own."

@AMAZlNGNATURE Call me stupid but I thought they couldn't move... they were like plants. Alive but don't move on their own
ريحن @rhiandoll

@AMAZlNGNATURE Call me stupid but I thought they couldn't move... they were like plants. Alive but don't move on their own

THEYRE LIVING CREATURES????!!!!! https://t.co/ceCeUhoIrO
phil 📸 @phil0fthefutur

THEYRE LIVING CREATURES????!!!!! https://t.co/ceCeUhoIrO

@AMAZlNGNATURE That's so awesome I always thought they just stayed in place!!
Jacob Vasquez @jkvsqz

@AMAZlNGNATURE That's so awesome I always thought they just stayed in place!!

The footage actually has a lot of folks disturbed...and scared?

my scary ass woulda dropped my phone in the water and ran https://t.co/obOgKX6czM
ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ @demondolll

my scary ass woulda dropped my phone in the water and ran https://t.co/obOgKX6czM

The shell in on drug https://t.co/CZNU0i5BYf
SMN @syakirmohdnazri

The shell in on drug https://t.co/CZNU0i5BYf

*For the official record: The creature in the footage is a scallop. Yes, they are living. No, they are not classified as plants.*

The compression of their shell's valves force water through jets, and that force helps direct the shell in the direction of the shell's opening.Les Kaufman, a Boston University professor of Marine Biology, confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the subject of the viral video is indeed a scallop — and "that mollusks can move." "I think the problem with folks not knowing that mollusks can move is that they do not realize that mollusks are animals in the first place," Kaufman said. "Yeah, it’s a scallop. Moving normally, as they do, jetting water by clapping their shells together." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
imgur.com

The compression of their shell's valves force water through jets, and that force helps direct the shell in the direction of the shell's opening.

Les Kaufman, a Boston University professor of Marine Biology, confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the subject of the viral video is indeed a scallop — and "that mollusks can move."

"I think the problem with folks not knowing that mollusks can move is that they do not realize that mollusks are animals in the first place," Kaufman said. "Yeah, it’s a scallop. Moving normally, as they do, jetting water by clapping their shells together."

In fact, there are so many videos on the internet showing clams runnin' around in the open water.

youtube.com

However, there appears to be a few people who knew clams could move. Apparently this is thanks to Spongebob once showing a cartoon clam moving about.

@AMAZlNGNATURE @Mskyadoll So we gone act like we ain't see this episode
SSJ2 Teen Gohan @Uber_nowhere

@AMAZlNGNATURE @Mskyadoll So we gone act like we ain't see this episode

@AMAZlNGNATURE @TheKristinaT Y'all always lying, we seen sea shells move on Spongebob ALL THE TIME!
Yac House Tara @TaraTashawn

@AMAZlNGNATURE @TheKristinaT Y'all always lying, we seen sea shells move on Spongebob ALL THE TIME!

"They cry too," one informed Spongebob viewer wrote.

did yall not watch spongebob...they cry too https://t.co/bGImoWzJ39
gams @xoxogams

did yall not watch spongebob...they cry too https://t.co/bGImoWzJ39

So, I guess the real news here isn't that clams move, but that childhood cartoons are teaching people about science.

Spongebob Squarepants wasn't lying. Clamps "fly". https://t.co/9dIJwtKZ4x
Joe Bloggs @KhalidNorazmi

Spongebob Squarepants wasn't lying. Clamps "fly". https://t.co/9dIJwtKZ4x

i guess all those spongebob episodes weren't lying https://t.co/WSDRSkRXGO
JULIET @nerdylildino

i guess all those spongebob episodes weren't lying https://t.co/WSDRSkRXGO

Thanks, Spongebob.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

