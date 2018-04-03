This Town Just Banned Assault Weapons. Anyone Who Refuses To Give Theirs Up Will Be Fined $1,000 A Day.

Orlando Sierra / AFP / Getty Images

After the February high school shooting that killed 17 students and staff in Parkland, Florida, Deerfield Mayor Harriet Rosenthal "directed staff and the Village attorney to prepare a report concerning the implementation of a ban of assault weapons," according to a press release.

"I believe the time has now come to revisit a complete ban of assault weapons,” Rosenthal said.

On Monday night, the Deerfield Village Board unanimously approved the ban of assault weapons that will be effective starting June 13.