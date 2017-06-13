These Teens Found A "Pet Therapy" Spotify Playlist To Calm Their Cats And People Are Inspired

Julie Newcombe and Haleigh Boulanger are 19-year-old roommates who live in Arizona. They also live with two cats, Rusty and Cody, who are BFFles themselves.
Cody.
And Rusty.
Boulanger is their actual owner, but Newcombe helps out with caring and raising the kitties as well. Recently, Boulanger came across an album on Spotify titled "Pet Therapy - Calming Music For Pets" that she believes actually calms Rusty and Cody. She thinks it also allows them to get along more easily.
"They seem to like it because whenever we change the music, Rusty will start meowing at us," Newcombe told BuzzFeed News.
The Spotify playlist is curated by a variety of soothing song selections composed by "various artists." "Nap In The Garden," "Dreaming Of Birds," and "Paw Flex" are to name some of the titles.
"When the music isn't playing (left)" vs. "Cody listening to cat tunes (right)," Newcombe claimed.
Last week, Boulanger texted Newcombe to check on the cats to "see if the cats like the music." When she walked into her room, she found them transfixed — at least by the computer from where the music was playing.
After Newcombe tweeted about the "Pet Therapy" playlist, a whole bunch of cat owners were compelled to try it for themselves.
Some have already been doing this, and can attest to how much the cats enjoy it.
This person shared a hilarious video of their cat almost paralyzed by the playlist.
Although some cats, apparently, don't care for it at all. Typical.
One person admitted that they play the music for their dogs.
Whatever the result may be, Newcombe and Boulanger encourage anyone with a cat (or dog, or fish) to "definitely go follow the playlist on Spotify" and try it for themselves.
Honestly, I'm listening to it at work right now and it's working magic on me.
I recommend title track number three, "Catnip Nap."
