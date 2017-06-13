Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping NEW!
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

These Teens Found A "Pet Therapy" Spotify Playlist To Calm Their Cats And People Are Inspired

Track titles include "Dreaming Of Birds," "Nap In The Garden" and "Paw Flex."

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Julie Newcombe and Haleigh Boulanger are 19-year-old roommates who live in Arizona. They also live with two cats, Rusty and Cody, who are BFFles themselves.

Julie Newcombe

Cody.

Julie Newcombe

And Rusty.

Julie Newcombe

Boulanger is their actual owner, but Newcombe helps out with caring and raising the kitties as well. Recently, Boulanger came across an album on Spotify titled "Pet Therapy - Calming Music For Pets" that she believes actually calms Rusty and Cody. She thinks it also allows them to get along more easily.

Julie Newcombe
Spotify

"They seem to like it because whenever we change the music, Rusty will start meowing at us," Newcombe told BuzzFeed News.

The Spotify playlist is curated by a variety of soothing song selections composed by "various artists." "Nap In The Garden," "Dreaming Of Birds," and "Paw Flex" are to name some of the titles.

"When the music isn't playing (left)" vs. "Cody listening to cat tunes (right)," Newcombe claimed.

Julie Newcombe
Julie Newcombe

Last week, Boulanger texted Newcombe to check on the cats to "see if the cats like the music." When she walked into her room, she found them transfixed — at least by the computer from where the music was playing.

Julie Newcombe
Julie Newcombe

After Newcombe tweeted about the "Pet Therapy" playlist, a whole bunch of cat owners were compelled to try it for themselves.

@_badgirljuju_2 @sisklea I love this
Lolo Hoque @lolohoque

@_badgirljuju_2 @sisklea I love this

Reply Retweet Favorite
Brb downloading this. https://t.co/dKT7gh7ZaA
Miss Independent☤ @independentprep

Brb downloading this. https://t.co/dKT7gh7ZaA

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some have already been doing this, and can attest to how much the cats enjoy it.

MY MOM PLAYS THIS FOR MY CATS https://t.co/nd0IEKedgg
bradfromlastnight @shredzeppelin

MY MOM PLAYS THIS FOR MY CATS https://t.co/nd0IEKedgg

Reply Retweet Favorite
Honestly !!! They love it ! https://t.co/CPjFz2RhBU
brooke @youngthugmyidol

Honestly !!! They love it ! https://t.co/CPjFz2RhBU

Reply Retweet Favorite

This person shared a hilarious video of their cat almost paralyzed by the playlist.

@_badgirljuju_2
🐝 @BLEYLEY

@_badgirljuju_2

Reply Retweet Favorite

Although some cats, apparently, don't care for it at all. Typical.

I played some for my cat and he left ☹️☹️ https://t.co/D72eegj3Zj
David Kleinhenz @David_james_26

I played some for my cat and he left ☹️☹️ https://t.co/D72eegj3Zj

Reply Retweet Favorite
@heikalbakar @_badgirljuju_2 Told u it doesnt work on my cat!
I L Y @itsILYbtw

@heikalbakar @_badgirljuju_2 Told u it doesnt work on my cat!

Reply Retweet Favorite

One person admitted that they play the music for their dogs.

I do this for my dogs lol https://t.co/sR9rgHLoVh
cierademi. @_CDEMI

I do this for my dogs lol https://t.co/sR9rgHLoVh

Reply Retweet Favorite

Whatever the result may be, Newcombe and Boulanger encourage anyone with a cat (or dog, or fish) to "definitely go follow the playlist on Spotify" and try it for themselves.

Julie Newcombe
Julie Newcombe

Honestly, I'm listening to it at work right now and it's working magic on me.

I recommend title track number three, "Catnip Nap."

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews