1. People around the world continue to mourn the sudden death of beloved actor Carrie Fisher. But one devoted fan decided to give her legacy a fitting tribute by making his own version of a Hollywood Walk of Fame star for her.
Fisher, who died at the age of 60 on Tuesday, never received a star on the Walk of Fame.
“Our princess didn’t have a star, so I gave her one,” fan Jason Thomas wrote on Instagram.
Using metallic lettering, Thomas spelled out the message, “May the Force be with you always,” and added the word “Hope.”
2. The makeshift star has drawn a crowd of people stopping to take pictures and pay their respects.
3. Fans have also left flowers, candles, light sabers, and even a cinnamon bun — a symbol of her iconic role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series.
5. A spokesperson for the Hollywood Walk of Fame told ABC News that they’ll allow the unofficial star to remain for a few days as “the community needs to mourn.”
My sister visited Carrie Fisher's star on the Hollywood walk of fame today, this is so beautiful❤❤ #RIPCarrie… https://t.co/Xv9Yo1ysRZ— Summer Choate (@Summergirlc4)
“We would have loved to do it,” Ana Martinez-Holler said in response to creating an official star for Fisher while she was alive.
But Martinez-Holler said that in her 29 years working for the organization, the actor’s name was never brought up. She assumed Fisher was never interested.
ABC News notes that according to the organization’s policies, Fisher can still be eligible for a star on the fifth anniversary of her death, as long as they have consent from her family and/or estate.
