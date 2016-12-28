1. People around the world continue to mourn the sudden death of beloved actor Carrie Fisher. But one devoted fan decided to give her legacy a fitting tribute by making his own version of a Hollywood Walk of Fame star for her.

Loading View on Instagram

Fisher, who died at the age of 60 on Tuesday, never received a star on the Walk of Fame.

“Our princess didn’t have a star, so I gave her one,” fan Jason Thomas wrote on Instagram.

Using metallic lettering, Thomas spelled out the message, “May the Force be with you always,” and added the word “Hope.”

ID: 10239856