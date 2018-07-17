 back to top
Some Guys Are Criticizing The Redesign Of This Kids Cartoon Heroine For Not Being Sexy Enough

Critics did not feel satiated by the fact that they thought She-Ra looked "like a dude."

Tanya Chen
On Thursday, Netflix and DreamWorks unveiled the first images of their reboot of the 80s animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. Fans were particularly eager to see how the cartoon heroine, She-Ra, would be reimagined.

Noelle Stevenson is a comic book author, artist, and now the showrunner for the new series.

She said the transformation of the main protagonist, Adora, into She-Ra in the original series was "clumsy at first," but then became a journey to finding her strength.

"As She-Ra, she doesn’t know how to act. This is all new to her, and it’s a little clumsy at first. It’s like an uncomfortable suit," Stevenson told Entertainment Weekly.

"She’s like, 'Okay, here I am. I’m very glamorous, I’m very strong, people are looking up to me — because I’m very tall.'"

Many people were super stoked to see how She-Ra was reimagined.

she-ra looks great
jessie 🌻 julance (pinned) @thieflower

she-ra looks great

@pearlhouzuki IM READY
creepsylvania über alles @witchgoblin

@pearlhouzuki IM READY

But then critics showed up — and they were mostly male. Some of them seemed to think the new 2018 She-Ra was reimagined in too masculine a way.

The new She-Ra looks like Tom Holland. 🤔 #SheRa
Liam @TribalSpaceman

The new She-Ra looks like Tom Holland. 🤔 #SheRa

1: Not She-Ra. 2: Actual She-Ra. 3: Also acceptable. You screwed up, @netflix. Back to the drawing board!
Daddy Warpig @Daddy_Warpig

1: Not She-Ra. 2: Actual She-Ra. 3: Also acceptable. You screwed up, @netflix. Back to the drawing board!

Netflix is clearly afraid of She-Ra looking like a beautiful woman. Of course. Look how scary she can be.
Daddy Warpig @Daddy_Warpig

Netflix is clearly afraid of She-Ra looking like a beautiful woman. Of course. Look how scary she can be.

They complained that the production of the reboot really "fuck[ed] up" by "turning her into a boy dressed as a girl," as one guy said, in a now-deleted tweet.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to @Batman_2020.
Some even attacked Stevenson directly, calling her a "boyish lesbian" and accusing her of selfishly reimagining the cartoon character as herself.

Boyish lesbian re-imagines SHE-RA as a boyish lesbian. The utter selfishness and egotism of this is astounding.
Diversity & Comics @DiversityAndCmx

Boyish lesbian re-imagines SHE-RA as a boyish lesbian. The utter selfishness and egotism of this is astounding.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Stevenson, DreamWorks, and Netflix.

A rep for DreamWorks responded to BuzzFeed News, saying the studio has "no additional comments at this time."

Others simply did not feel happy because they thought She-Ra looked "like a dude."

@Gingerhazing Backgrounds look very nice but I can't get behind She-ra's design, she looks like a dude. Reminds me of like young Thor or something. But if one thing is certain, this looks WAAAAAY better than Thundercats Roar so props for that.
Alex @Ragnarooke

@Gingerhazing Backgrounds look very nice but I can't get behind She-ra's design, she looks like a dude. Reminds me of like young Thor or something. But if one thing is certain, this looks WAAAAAY better than Thundercats Roar so props for that.

Women are screenshotting men's concerns about how women's bodies should be represented, and they are confused and perturbed.

@kawaiiberpunk @m_m_myers I don’t even understand? It’s literally because her boobs aren’t falling out. Like, I’m a fully grown woman and I’d look the same if I was wearing a breast plate and shorts under my skirt. News flash, not all women have DD boobs and they’re not less feminine because of it. https://t.co/JApRcprmaL
Alex Gaggio 🏳️‍🌈🌹🏴 @AlexGaggio

@kawaiiberpunk @m_m_myers I don’t even understand? It’s literally because her boobs aren’t falling out. Like, I’m a fully grown woman and I’d look the same if I was wearing a breast plate and shorts under my skirt. News flash, not all women have DD boobs and they’re not less feminine because of it. https://t.co/JApRcprmaL

Some are criticizing the critics for perpetuating the idea that girls, even fictional ones, should adhere to a narrow standard of physical beauty "to prioritize being attractive to adult men."

It's easy for me to roll my eyes and say "She-Ra's not for you." But claiming girls' heroes should be sexually attractive to adult men is saying that girls should be taught to prioritize being attractive to adult men. And that's way, way worse than being weird about a cartoon.
Annalee @leeflower

It's easy for me to roll my eyes and say "She-Ra's not for you." But claiming girls' heroes should be sexually attractive to adult men is saying that girls should be taught to prioritize being attractive to adult men. And that's way, way worse than being weird about a cartoon.

Furthermore, they're calling attention to the ridiculousness and dangers of sexualizing a children's show at all.

"But if we UNDERSEXUALIZE female childrens' cartoon characters, that will create self-esteem problems—FOR SEXY GIRLS" Guys keep these takes rolling in, I'll never need another form of entertainment 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/ZYLVgn72Q6
Natalie Wynn 🦋 @ContraPoints

"But if we UNDERSEXUALIZE female childrens' cartoon characters, that will create self-esteem problems—FOR SEXY GIRLS" Guys keep these takes rolling in, I'll never need another form of entertainment 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/ZYLVgn72Q6

Don't worry, concerned citizens, there will be plenty more opportunities for boobier cartoons in other cartoon reboots.

Dear men complaining about She-Ra, The animation industry has heard your complaints and we’re taking them into consideration. We promise the Care Bears reboot will have tons of boobs. You’re welcome.
Kristen Gish @KGishFish

Dear men complaining about She-Ra, The animation industry has heard your complaints and we’re taking them into consideration. We promise the Care Bears reboot will have tons of boobs. You’re welcome.

