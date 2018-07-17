On Thursday, Netflix and DreamWorks unveiled the first images of their reboot of the 80s animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. Fans were particularly eager to see how the cartoon heroine, She-Ra, would be reimagined.
Noelle Stevenson is a comic book author, artist, and now the showrunner for the new series.
She said the transformation of the main protagonist, Adora, into She-Ra in the original series was "clumsy at first," but then became a journey to finding her strength.
"As She-Ra, she doesn’t know how to act. This is all new to her, and it’s a little clumsy at first. It’s like an uncomfortable suit," Stevenson told Entertainment Weekly.
"She’s like, 'Okay, here I am. I’m very glamorous, I’m very strong, people are looking up to me — because I’m very tall.'"
Many people were super stoked to see how She-Ra was reimagined.
But then critics showed up — and they were mostly male. Some of them seemed to think the new 2018 She-Ra was reimagined in too masculine a way.
They complained that the production of the reboot really "fuck[ed] up" by "turning her into a boy dressed as a girl," as one guy said, in a now-deleted tweet.
Some even attacked Stevenson directly, calling her a "boyish lesbian" and accusing her of selfishly reimagining the cartoon character as herself.
Others simply did not feel happy because they thought She-Ra looked "like a dude."
Women are screenshotting men's concerns about how women's bodies should be represented, and they are confused and perturbed.
Some are criticizing the critics for perpetuating the idea that girls, even fictional ones, should adhere to a narrow standard of physical beauty "to prioritize being attractive to adult men."
Furthermore, they're calling attention to the ridiculousness and dangers of sexualizing a children's show at all.
Don't worry, concerned citizens, there will be plenty more opportunities for boobier cartoons in other cartoon reboots.
