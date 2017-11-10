Share On more Share On more

Nicholas Pallone is a 19-year-old from Dacula, Georgia. He attends Georgia College in the town of Milledgeville.

Pallone will often shoot his shot with women on Twitter by showing up in their DMs with a cheesy pick-up line.

"When I’m bored every now and then I’ll slide in a DM and use a corny pick-up line," he told BuzzFeed News.

"Usually the girl will literally say 'wtf' and block me, which can be demoralizing. But sometimes they’ll laugh and I guess that would count as some luck."