John Legend Just Texted Kanye To Try To Help His Friend Get Out Of The Sunken Place

The contact identified himself as "JL" and urged Kanye to not allow his endorsement of Trump to tarnish his reputation.

"So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the hurt that Trump's policies cause, especially to people of color," the friend said.

Kanye responded saying he "appreciate[d]" their concerns, however, he thought his friend bringing up his legacy was "a tactic based on fear used to manipulate" his "free thought."