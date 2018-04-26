 back to top
John Legend Just Texted Kanye To Try To Help His Friend Get Out Of The Sunken Place

Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen wanted to confirm her dinner plans with Kim Kardashian were still on.

Tanya Chen
Picking up from the Kanye West Twitter drama from Wednesday, Kanye on Thursday shared private text messages from his friend "John" urging him to "reconsider aligning yourself with Trump."

KANYE WEST @kanyewest

The contact identified himself as "JL" and urged Kanye to not allow his endorsement of Trump to tarnish his reputation.

"So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the hurt that Trump's policies cause, especially to people of color," the friend said.

Kanye responded saying he "appreciate[d]" their concerns, however, he thought his friend bringing up his legacy was "a tactic based on fear used to manipulate" his "free thought."

Many speculated "JL" was his good (G.O.O.D.— remember those times?!) friend John Legend. Reps from John Legend's team confirm to BuzzFeed News the texts were real, sent in earnest, and are from the singer.

I tweeted the John text to show that there are people around me that disagree with me and voice their opinion. I respect everyone's opinion but I stand my ground.

Legend then urged the rapper to "think with empathy and context" before adding that he had a new single coming out as a preemptive joke to his texts leaking.

KANYE WEST @kanyewest

Even though their texts seemingly ended there, Kanye kept tweeting, of course. He defended himself again, saying he is "very empathetic" and that he believes people don't extend the same kind of empathy towards MAGA supporters.

I really appreciate this dialogue with John Legend because I'm actually very empathetic. Im still the kid from the telethon. I feel when people think of MAGA they don't think of empathy.
KANYE WEST @kanyewest

I really appreciate this dialogue with John Legend because I'm actually very empathetic. Im still the kid from the telethon. I feel when people think of MAGA they don't think of empathy.

People applauded Legend for trying to speak some sense to 'Ye...

ReBecca Theodore-Vachon @FilmFatale_NYC

...who many believe to be really off-kilter lately.

jake @HUNTYCHAN

digital bath @balloutboy305

However, the MAGA crowd now stands firmly with Kanye and is loving every bit of it.

Sam I am...the @NRA! 🇺🇸 @alpha1dawg

Kerry Smyth @SmythRadio

If you're wondering how Chrissy Teigen feels about all of this, she addressed all of it in a series of tweets: First, defending herself and her husband and saying they did take a stand.

christine teigen @chrissyteigen

And making a (pretty good) joke.

christine teigen @chrissyteigen

Is this a joke though? Is it all an elaborate ad? What is real anymore?

And then tweeting @ her good friend Kim Kardashian confirming dinner plans on Friday.

christine teigen @chrissyteigen

(Kim confirmed, and suggested "maybe no phones" this time).

Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian

Until next time!

