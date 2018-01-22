A "Harry Potter"-Themed Bar Crawl Is Getting Slammed On Facebook By People Who Say It Was A Scam

The themed bar crawl, coordinated by a company called Great Crawl Events, was held in downtown Raleigh on Saturday. It was formally scheduled between 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., with after-party events that followed.

Early bird ticket sales were $15, but as the event neared, tickets were being sold for upward of $40.

Days before the event, organizers boasted of 5,000 ticket sales and "potentially drawing tens of thousands with massive economic impact," a Facebook press release stated.

Great Crawl Events told BuzzFeed News the final headcount on the day of the event was 3,300. "It was the largest private event [downtown Raleigh] has ever seen," one of the main organizers, Zack Medford, added.