A 20-Year-Old Woman Has Accused Zimbabwe’s First Lady Of Beating Her In A Hotel Room

NAIROBI — Grace Mugabe, the first lady of Zimbabwe who has long been rumored to take over for her husband as the country’s next president, turned herself in to South African police on Tuesday after a 20-year-old model accused her of physical assault.

According to a statement by the South African Police Service, a 20-year-old woman filed an assault case with intent to cause bodily harm. Officials have not specified when the alleged assault took place.

A local journalist tweeted Tuesday afternoon that South African Minister of Police Mbalula Fikile confirmed that Mugabe, 52, had turned herself in, and that no arrest had been made because she had cooperated with authorities.

“[She is] not under arrest because she cooperated, and [handed] herself over to the police. That is cooperation more than any necessity to go and arrest a person,” Fikile said.



The South African Police Service did not immediately respond to calls from BuzzFeed News for more information.

Gabrielle Engels, the woman pressing charges against Mugabe, shared a photo of one of the injuries she suffered from the alleged assault and described what happened in a series of tweets.