A 20-Year-Old Woman Has Accused Zimbabwe’s First Lady Of Beating Her In A Hotel Room

NAIROBI — Grace Mugabe, the first lady of Zimbabwe who has long been rumored to take over for her husband as the country’s next president, turned herself in to South African police on Tuesday after a 20-year-old model accused her of physical assault.
According to a statement by the South African Police Service, a 20-year-old woman filed an assault case with intent to cause bodily harm. Officials have not specified when the alleged assault took place.
A local journalist tweeted Tuesday afternoon that South African Minister of Police Mbalula Fikile confirmed that Mugabe, 52, had turned herself in, and that no arrest had been made because she had cooperated with authorities.
“[She is] not under arrest because she cooperated, and [handed] herself over to the police. That is cooperation more than any necessity to go and arrest a person,” Fikile said.
The South African Police Service did not immediately respond to calls from BuzzFeed News for more information.
Gabrielle Engels, the woman pressing charges against Mugabe, shared a photo of one of the injuries she suffered from the alleged assault and described what happened in a series of tweets.
Engels wrote that she and her friends had been spending time with Mugabe’s two sons, Robert Mugabe Jr. and Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe, in their hotel room one night. “She split my head open in three places. With an extension cord and used the plug to hit me,” Engels tweeted on Aug. 13.
She said that the Mugabe sons were not present while the alleged assault took place, and added that at least 10 of the first lady’s bodyguards were present while she beat her.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Engels for comment.
The ruling Zimbabwean African National Union Patriotic Front (also known by its nickname ZANU PF) confirmed that the first lady had been involved in an altercation with “agent provocateurs.”
The party then posted a second tweet accusing Engels of assaulting Mugabe.
A Zimbabwean intelligence official told Reuters that the first lady had not been traveling on a diplomatic passport, which would have opened up the possibility of her receiving immunity.
“She was here on business,” the official said.
People were quick to react to the news online, where they expressed concerns that Mugabe’s political status would result in a lesser sentence. Many shared the example from last week when Mduduzi Manana, a South African deputy minister, was freed on $375 bail after allegedly assaulting a woman at a nightclub.
Grace Mugabe married Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe in 1996 and has since carved out a prominent role for herself in the country's political circle. She was elected as the leader of the ZANU PF women’s league in 2014, and is considered one of the top candidates to succeed the 93-year-old president.
