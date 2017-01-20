Get Our News App
Politics

Here’s How Much Smaller The Crowd At Trump’s Inauguration Is Than Obama’s

Here’s what the crowd looked like in 2009, 2013, and today.

Tamerra Griffin
Tamerra Griffin
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. 9 a.m. ET

2009

2009

CNN / Via youtube.com

The view facing the Capitol

2013

A view from the Capitol

2017

2017

Earth Cam / Via earthcam.com

The view facing the Capitol

5. 10 a.m. ET

2009

2009

CNN / Via youtube.com

The view facing the Capitol

2013

2013

CNN / Via youtube.com

The view facing the Capitol

2017

2017

Earth Cam / Via earthcam.com

The view facing the Capitol

9. 11 a.m. ET

2009

2009

CNN / Via youtube.com

2013

2013

CNN / Via youtube.com

2017

2017

EarthCam / Via earthcam.com

12. The Metro in D.C. noted the difference in passengers today compared to the 2013 inauguration.

Metro Ridership: As of 11am, 193k trips taken so far today. (11am 1/20/13 = 317k, 11am 1/20/09 = 513k, 11am 1/20/05 = 197k) #wmata

— Metro (@wmata)

13. 12 p.m. ET

2009

2009

C-SPAN / Via c-span.org

2013

2013

C-SPAN / Via c-span.org

2017

2017

EarthCam / Via earthcam.com

16. Despite the optics, the actual number of attendees at Trrump’s Inauguration Day ceremony may never be confirmed.

According to the Associated Press, the National Park Service (NPS) had for decades provided head counts for events that took place at the National Mall.

But a 1995 dispute in numbers between the NPS and the organizers behind the Million Man March. After Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan threatened to sue the NPS for underestimating the number of people at the march, they discontinued their crowd-counting service.

BuzzFeed News will update this post frequently with more photo comparisons.

Tamerra Griffin is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tamerra Griffin at tamerra.griffin@buzzfeed.com.
