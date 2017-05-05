The Protester From The Famous Tear Gas Photo In Ferguson Is Dead

Share On more Share On more

A Ferguson protester featured in the iconic photograph taken during the demonstrations after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown died Thursday night of a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Edward Crawford’s death was confirmed by his father, Edward Crawford Sr., to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Friday morning.

The 27-year-old from University City, Missouri, rose to local fame after the photograph of him hurling a smoking tear gas canister during the Michael Brown protests went viral. The image was part of the Post-Dispatch’s coverage of the Ferguson protests that won it a Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography in 2015.

St. Louis Police did not share many details about Crawford’s death, his father told the Post-Dispatch. But Crawford Sr. does not believe the shooting was intentional.

"I don't believe it was a suicide," he said, adding that investigators were "being hush-hush.”

BuzzFeed News has reached out to St. Louis Police for more information.

Crawford Sr. said he had last seen his son on Wednesday, and added that he was in good spirits.

“He just got a new apartment and was training for a new job,” he said.

People on Twitter have begun to express their condolences about Crawford’s death, calling him a local hero and a person who demonstrated “astounding courage” in a moment of crisis.