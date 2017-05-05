Sections

The Protester From The Famous Tear Gas Photo In Ferguson Is Dead

Edward Crawford, best known for the image of him throwing a tear gas cylinder during the Ferguson protests, died Thursday night of a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Posted on
Tamerra Griffin
Tamerra Griffin
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Robert Cohen / St. Louis Post-Dispatch

A Ferguson protester featured in the iconic photograph taken during the demonstrations after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown died Thursday night of a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Edward Crawford’s death was confirmed by his father, Edward Crawford Sr., to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Friday morning.

The 27-year-old from University City, Missouri, rose to local fame after the photograph of him hurling a smoking tear gas canister during the Michael Brown protests went viral. The image was part of the Post-Dispatch’s coverage of the Ferguson protests that won it a Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography in 2015.

St. Louis Police did not share many details about Crawford’s death, his father told the Post-Dispatch. But Crawford Sr. does not believe the shooting was intentional.

"I don't believe it was a suicide," he said, adding that investigators were "being hush-hush.”

BuzzFeed News has reached out to St. Louis Police for more information.

Crawford Sr. said he had last seen his son on Wednesday, and added that he was in good spirits.

“He just got a new apartment and was training for a new job,” he said.

People on Twitter have begun to express their condolences about Crawford’s death, calling him a local hero and a person who demonstrated “astounding courage” in a moment of crisis.

Edward Crawford is dead. Found in his car shot to death. He is #Ferguson's hero. For those of us tear-gassed, he wa… https://t.co/WNsn6EHhEK
MariaChappelleNadal @MariaChappelleN

Edward Crawford is dead. Found in his car shot to death. He is #Ferguson's hero. For those of us tear-gassed, he wa… https://t.co/WNsn6EHhEK

#EdwardCrawford demonstrated astounding courage to protect the nearby children. #BlackLivesMatter
MORGAN JAEL @wholovesmo

#EdwardCrawford demonstrated astounding courage to protect the nearby children. #BlackLivesMatter

Edward Crawford had so many dreams and really wanted to care for his 4 kids. It's so demoralizing to hear about thi… https://t.co/GrubKVUbZ6
Joel D. Anderson @byjoelanderson

Edward Crawford had so many dreams and really wanted to care for his 4 kids. It's so demoralizing to hear about thi… https://t.co/GrubKVUbZ6

OMG, Rest In Power Edward Crawford. He was moving the tear gas away from kids in that photo.
Sad Brad Pitt @PutinistaJonez

OMG, Rest In Power Edward Crawford. He was moving the tear gas away from kids in that photo.

Edward Crawford throwing that tear gas canister away from kids will forever be an iconic image of this generation of resistance
¡NEW SHAOLIN-SOLO! @SoloExMachina

Edward Crawford throwing that tear gas canister away from kids will forever be an iconic image of this generation of resistance

Rest in Power Edward Crawford 🌹
x @DESmalls

Rest in Power Edward Crawford 🌹

Crawford is the second Ferguson protester to be found dead. On Sept. 6, 2016, Darren Seals was found dead in a burning car.

Police later discovered that Seals had been shot, and investigated the case as a homicide. Seals rose to prominence as an activist in Ferguson after Brown was killed.

Ferguson Activist Found Dead In Burning Car

https://www.buzzfeed.com/jimdalrympleii/ferguson-activist-found-dead-in-burning-car?utm_term=.jd4ERJbMa#.bnx8Y5D0l

Protests Continue Throughout The Week In Ferguson And St. Louis

https://www.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeednews/live-ferguson-protests-and-reaction?utm_term=.slJ0Vnz7Z#.miwBYjKl7



Tamerra Griffin is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Tamerra Griffin at tamerra.griffin@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

