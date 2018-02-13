South Africa’s “Teflon President” Might Finally Be Kicked Out Of Office. This Is Why.

The ruling political party of South Africa has finally asked its president to resign, potentially breaking weeks of deadlock.
Zuma’s future as president plunged into uncertainty when mounting tensions from various opposition parties prompted him to postpone his State of the Nation speech last week.
Zuma’s tenure over the African National Congress (ANC) will probably be remembered for epic allegations of corruption — and the continuing downward spiral of Nelson Mandela’s party.
Despite all this, Zuma survived his sixth no-confidence vote last August.
The opportunity to remove Zuma was set in motion in December last year, when party members voted to replace him at the top of the party with South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.
On Sunday, while addressing a crowd that had gathered to celebrate what would have been Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday, Ramaphosa announced that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) would meet to discuss “the transition to a new administration and specifically the position of the President of the Republic.”
South African first lady Tobeka Madiba Zuma posted a controversial caption to an Instagram photo of herself with the president, warning, “don’t fight with someone who is not fighting you.”
Earlier this week Mmusi Maimane, leader of the DA who triumphed over the ANC in 2016, called for the immediate removal of Zuma and his “cronies.”
Now, following today’s ballot, Zuma has 48 hours to respond to the ANC’s call for his resignation.
