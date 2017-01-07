A US Consulate Official Was Filmed Being Shot In Mexico

US Consulate of Guadalajara / Via Facebook: pg ID: 10283558

A US Consulate official was shot in the chest Friday night in Guadalajara, Mexico, prompting the FBI to offer a $20,000 reward for information on the shooter, whose image was captured on video.

The US Consulate in Guadalajara released three videos on its Facebook page showing the events they said led to the shooting.

The official, who has not been identified, is seen in the first video making a transaction for a parking ticket around 6:16 p.m. on Friday. He is wearing a grey tank top and red shorts.

In another video, the suspect is seen waiting around the area as cars exit the parking garage. The footage shows the shooter aim a gun at a black car, fire once, and run away.

The US Embassy in Mexico also released images of the shooter, who was wearing a blue or purple shirt and dark sunglasses.

Este es el hombre por quien se ofrecen 20 mil dólares de recompensa por disparar contra oficial en @USCGGuadalajara — Embajada EU en Mex (@USEmbassyMEX) ID: 10283563

The victim is currently being treated at a nearby hospital for a gunshot wound to his upper chest, according to local Guadalajara newspaper El Informador.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the department has previously warned Americans, including US officials, to exercise caution in the region due to “continued instability.”