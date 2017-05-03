Sections

Miraculously, Nobody Died Or Was Seriously Injured In This Dramatic Plane Crash

Local authorities said that while the plane crash damaged several vehicles, everybody in the vicinity — including the pilot — walked away safely.

Posted on
Tamerra Griffin
Tamerra Griffin
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Despite a video showing a fiery, dramatic small plane crash in Washington on Tuesday, nobody in the vicinity — including the pilot and his passenger — was seriously injured.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The incident took place in Mukilteo, Washington, Tuesday afternoon, authorities told local Fox affiliate Q13.

According to police, the pilot had been flying into the state from Oregon when he started to lose engine power. He was losing too much altitude to return to Oregon, so he attempted to land the plane on Harbour Pointe Boulevard, which he said was clear at the time.

But video footage, captured by a man named Guanting Li and provided to several news outlets, shows the plane take a sharp decline and dip into traffic with an explosion trailing behind it.

King5 / Via youtube.com

The Mukilteo Police Department, who handled the incident along with the Lynnwood Fire Department tweeted that there were no injuries.

Plane down no injuries
Mukilteo Police Dept @MukilteoPolice

Plane down no injuries

Reply Retweet Favorite
Eastbound traffic blocked from Cyrus Way
Mukilteo Police Dept @MukilteoPolice

Eastbound traffic blocked from Cyrus Way

Reply Retweet Favorite

But several cars had been damaged by the crash.

Several vehicles damaged, traffic on SR525 north and south blocked at HPB SW
Mukilteo Police Dept @MukilteoPolice

Several vehicles damaged, traffic on SR525 north and south blocked at HPB SW

Reply Retweet Favorite

Witnesses captured video of some of the damage.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @mr_mrs_ziko

Lynnwood Fire Department noted, however, that some people had sustained minor injuries.

Assisting @MukilteoFire at scene of small plane crash on Harbor Pointe Blvd & Mukilteo Speedway - luckily only mino… https://t.co/7CpIBzdhkC
lynnwoodfire @lynnwoodfire

Assisting @MukilteoFire at scene of small plane crash on Harbor Pointe Blvd & Mukilteo Speedway - luckily only mino… https://t.co/7CpIBzdhkC

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out to both departments for more information.

Tamerra Griffin is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Tamerra Griffin at tamerra.griffin@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

