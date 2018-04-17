A protester throws a rock at members of the Imbonerakure, the youth wing of the ruling party, in a demonstration against President Nkurunziza serving a third term in 2015.

NAIROBI — Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused the Burundian government of beating and jailing people it thinks will vote against a constitutional amendment that would allow the country's current president to potentially serve until 2034.

Two people have died as a direct consequence of the proposed referendum, the report says.

Since President Pierre Nkurunziza proposed the referendum last December, HRW has recorded 19 cases of abuse, ranging from public beatings — some of which have resulted in death — to arbitrary jail terms.

The report, released on Tuesday, found that most of the acts of intimidation against civilians have been dealt by the youth-led arm of the ruling party called the Imbonerakure.

“There is little doubt that the upcoming referendum will be accompanied by more abuses,” said Ida Sawyer, Human Rights Watch Central Africa director. “Burundian officials and the Imbonerakure are carrying out violence with near-total impunity to allow Nkurunziza to entrench his hold on power.”

Nkurunziza, who has served as the president of Burundi since 2005, announced his campaign for a constitutional referendum on Dec. 12, 2017. Burndian law currently allows a president two terms, each lasting five years. But in 2015, Nkurunziza ran for and won a highly disputed third term that sparked deadly protests across the country, leaving at least 1,200 people dead and causing more than 400,000 to flee.

Burundians will head to the polls on May 17 to vote on the referendum. If it passes, term limits would be reset and extended from a five-year period to seven, meaning that if Nkurunziza ran for president and won re-election, he could remain head of state until 2034.

Nkurunziza described the referendum as an improvement to the constitution in his December speech, and warned people who considered opposing it, calling them troublemakers bent on hurting the country’s progress.

Since then, at least 19 people have been targeted by the ruling party and the Imbonerakure on suspicion of inciting others to vote against the referendum.