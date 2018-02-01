A Massive Drought Could Leave Four Million People Without Water. Here's What You Need To Know.

Cape Town, one of the largest cities in Africa, is running out of water.
The situation in Cape Town is the result of a three-year-long drought that has dried up the city’s dams, an event scientists say is linked to climate change.
Day Zero is when Cape Town is supposed to run out of water, but the date keeps changing.
In order to avoid Day Zero altogether, the Cape Town government has issued water restriction rules and set up collection points all over the city.
People form long lines every day at the collection points to fill their jugs with water.
It’s too soon to say whether what’s happening in Cape Town is a warning sign for other big cities dealing with drought.
