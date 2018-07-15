Violent Clashes Have Erupted After Chicago Police Were Involved In A Fatal Shooting

Four officers were injured and four protesters were arrested as violent chases erupted for hours after the shooting.

Police and protesters violently clashed after a fatal police shooting left a person dead in Chicago on Saturday afternoon. A large crowd began to gather near the street where the fatal police shooting occurred, and for hours protesters and police faced off in often violent scenes. Chicago police could be seen swinging their batons at individuals after the crowd shouted and threw bottles at the officers, video captured at the scene shows. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that an officer observed "a man exhibiting characteristics of an armed person" and after they questioned the man, who has not been identified, a "confrontation" ensued. "The man was fatally wounded. A weapon recovered on scene," Guglielmi said of the incident, which took place in South Shore on Chicago's South Side.

The situation just severely escalated when Chicago Police officers moved their line forward. Officers hit multiple protestors with batons, and protesters punched officers back. I haven't seen a police shooting scene this tense since Laquon McDonald. https://t.co/LfEnMP0k85

Protesters at the scene chanted "Who do you serve? Who do you protect?” Confrontations began to flare up when police officers tried to push the protesters back. At one point, video showed officers running through the crowd, swinging batons and making arrests. A reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times said he was thrown to the ground when the officers began hitting people in a parking lot where the protesters had gathered. "Police charged into the parking lot and started hitting people. Two officers smacked my phone out of my hand and shoved me to the ground," Nader Issa wrote in a tweet along with video showing the incident take place.

The situation has gotten as bad as its been a night. Police charged into the parking lot and started hitting people. Two officers smacked my phone out of my hand and shoved me to the ground. Don't know how many arrests, but at least a dozen from what I could see. https://t.co/L7Q5xQyWSe

"There were glass bottles thrown. Plastic water bottles. Bottles filled with urine were thrown at officers," Guglielmi, the police spokesperson, said at a late night news conference.

Guglielmi added that four protesters were arrested and four officers were injured in the hours-long confrontation.

The officer involved in the shooting was wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting but the footage has not been released.



The man killed on Saturday has also not been identified by police but protesters told reporters he was a well known barber in the area.



The Chicago Police Department didn't immediately return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

Talal Ansari is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. His secure PGP fingerprint is 4FEE 894C 8088 7E08 E170 A515 2801 7CC6 95D3 11C2 Contact Talal Ansari at talal.ansari@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!