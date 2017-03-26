United Airlines Stopped Three Girls From Flying Because They Were Wearing Leggings

On Sunday, activist and Twitter user Shannon Watts tweeted that a United Airlines gate agent at the Denver International airport had stopped two girls from boarding a flight because they were wearing leggings, and made a third girl change in order to board the flight. 1) A @united gate agent isn't letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) ID: 10772116





“She’s forcing them to change or put dresses on over leggings or they can’t board,” Watts tweeted again.



“Apparently @united is policing the clothing of women and girls,” Watts wrote. She also noted that “[t]heir father, who was allowed to board with no issue, was wearing shorts.” Twitter ID: 10772155

In a response to Watts’ tweets, United’s Twitter account wrote that the airline has the “right to refused passengers who are not properly clothed.” Twitter / Via Twitter: @shannonrwatts ID: 10772128





The airline added that the implementation of this rule was left to the “discretion of the gate agents.” Twitter / Via Twitter: @shannonrwatts ID: 10772143

“I don’t make the rules, I just enforce them,” Watts overheard the gate agent say, according to another tweet. Watts, who did not respond to an interview request from BuzzFeed news, said one of the girls was 10 years old, dressed in “gray leggings” that were “normal and appropriate.”

A United airline representative told BuzzFeed News that two out of a party of three were not in compliance of a dress code that applies to “company benefit travel,” which “means they were traveling with the travel privileges” afforded to United employees and their eligible dependents.

The spokesperson confirmed that the individuals were wearing leggings, and the leggings ban only applies to travelers on “company benefit travel.”

In a tweet, United noted that “these were United representatives. We hold our employees to the highest of standards.”

Many on Twitter were quick to call the move unnecessary, sexist and absurd, and some vowed to boycott United. .@united is losing my business. H/t @shannonrwatts — Erica L Lafferty (@EricaSmegs) ID: 10772162

People began to find evidence of United promoting their airline using pictures with people in leggings and yoga pants… Journalist/Platinum flyer here, @United: You block girls in leggings from flights but you're promoting yourself w/T… https://t.co/BuSCShMSjp — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) ID: 10772186

…and found an in-flight safety video with people wearing “leggings and bathing suits.” @shannonrwatts There are women in leggings and bathing suits in a recent @united safety video. https://t.co/b1xByiCZ3f — Ian Schafer (@ischafer) ID: 10772192

@shannonrwatts @united funny, United Airlines encourages this type of attire when it suits their marketing needs https://t.co/NSMGcJ44vf — Lindsey Darvin (@darvinsportmgmt) ID: 10772205

Others posted about the irony of airlines making rules about women’s outfits. @shannonrwatts @MsNursePetty @united this is more acceptable — Howie Doohan (@paulsboutiquery) ID: 10772198

And then celebs even started weighing in. I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) ID: 10772319

@united Leggings are business attire for 10 year olds. Their business is being children. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) ID: 10772323





Duly noted, @united... Still, the punitive measures taken are not a good look! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) ID: 10772382

BuzzFeed News will update this post if we hear from Watts.