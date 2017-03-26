United Airlines Stopped Three Girls From Flying Because They Were Wearing Leggings
“United shall have the right to refuse passengers who are not properly clothed,” the airline tweeted after a passenger claimed three girls were told they could not board the flight.
“She’s forcing them to change or put dresses on over leggings or they can’t board,” Watts tweeted again.
“Apparently @united is policing the clothing of women and girls,” Watts wrote.
“I don’t make the rules, I just enforce them,” Watts overheard the gate agent say, according to another tweet. Watts, who did not respond to an interview request from BuzzFeed news, said one of the girls was 10 years old, dressed in “gray leggings” that were “normal and appropriate.”
A United airline representative told BuzzFeed News that two out of a party of three were not in compliance of a dress code that applies to “company benefit travel,” which “means they were traveling with the travel privileges” afforded to United employees and their eligible dependents.
The spokesperson confirmed that the individuals were wearing leggings, and the leggings ban only applies to travelers on “company benefit travel.”
In a tweet, United noted that “these were United representatives. We hold our employees to the highest of standards.”
BuzzFeed News will update this post if we hear from Watts.
