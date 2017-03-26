Get Our App!
Tech

United Airlines Stopped Three Girls From Flying Because They Were Wearing Leggings

“United shall have the right to refuse passengers who are not properly clothed,” the airline tweeted after a passenger claimed three girls were told they could not board the flight.

Talal Ansari
Talal Ansari
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Sunday, activist and Twitter user Shannon Watts tweeted that a United Airlines gate agent at the Denver International airport had stopped two girls from boarding a flight because they were wearing leggings, and made a third girl change in order to board the flight.


“She’s forcing them to change or put dresses on over leggings or they can’t board,” Watts tweeted again.

“Apparently @united is policing the clothing of women and girls,” Watts wrote.

View this image ›

She also noted that “[t]heir father, who was allowed to board with no issue, was wearing shorts.” Twitter

In a response to Watts’ tweets, United’s Twitter account wrote that the airline has the “right to refused passengers who are not properly clothed.”

View this image ›

Twitter / Via Twitter: @shannonrwatts


The airline added that the implementation of this rule was left to the “discretion of the gate agents.”

View this image ›

Twitter / Via Twitter: @shannonrwatts

“I don’t make the rules, I just enforce them,” Watts overheard the gate agent say, according to another tweet. Watts, who did not respond to an interview request from BuzzFeed news, said one of the girls was 10 years old, dressed in “gray leggings” that were “normal and appropriate.”

A United airline representative told BuzzFeed News that two out of a party of three were not in compliance of a dress code that applies to “company benefit travel,” which “means they were traveling with the travel privileges” afforded to United employees and their eligible dependents.

The spokesperson confirmed that the individuals were wearing leggings, and the leggings ban only applies to travelers on “company benefit travel.”

In a tweet, United noted that “these were United representatives. We hold our employees to the highest of standards.”

Many on Twitter were quick to call the move unnecessary, sexist and absurd, and some vowed to boycott United.

People began to find evidence of United promoting their airline using pictures with people in leggings and yoga pants…

Journalist/Platinum flyer here, @United: You block girls in leggings from flights but you're promoting yourself w/T… https://t.co/BuSCShMSjp

— Jeff Yang (@originalspin)

…and found an in-flight safety video with people wearing “leggings and bathing suits.”

@shannonrwatts There are women in leggings and bathing suits in a recent @united safety video. https://t.co/b1xByiCZ3f

— Ian Schafer (@ischafer)

@shannonrwatts @united funny, United Airlines encourages this type of attire when it suits their marketing needs https://t.co/NSMGcJ44vf

— Lindsey Darvin (@darvinsportmgmt)

Others posted about the irony of airlines making rules about women’s outfits.

@shannonrwatts @MsNursePetty @united this is more acceptable

— Howie Doohan (@paulsboutiquery)

@shannonrwatts

— Totes McGotes (@TotesMcGotes)

And then celebs even started weighing in.

I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf.

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen)

@united Leggings are business attire for 10 year olds. Their business is being children.

— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette)


Duly noted, @united... Still, the punitive measures taken are not a good look!

— LeVar Burton (@levarburton)

BuzzFeed News will update this post if we hear from Watts.

Talal Ansari is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. His secure PGP fingerprint is 4FEE 894C 8088 7E08 E170 A515 2801 7CC6 95D3 11C2
Contact Talal Ansari at talal.ansari@buzzfeed.com.
