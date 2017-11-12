Advertisers Are Pulling Out Of Sean Hannity's Show After His Roy Moore Coverage

At least five companies, including Keurig and Realtor.com, have ceased running ads on the show after backlash over how the popular Fox News host covered allegations of sexual misconduct by Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

At least five companies have pulled their advertisements from Sean Hannity's show on Fox News following criticism about the way he handled allegations of sexual misconduct by Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Keurig, Realtor.com, DNA-testing service 23 and Me, plus-size clothing company Eloquii, and vitamin company Nature's Bounty all announced their decisions over the weekend. Last week, a report by the Washington Post alleged that Moore initiated a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl when he was in his 30s. The story, which was based on interviews with over 30 individuals, also alleges that Moore pursued other relationships with women under the age of 18 over the years. Moore has vehemently and repeatedly denied the allegations.

@Hoff917 @Non24HrDisorder @nuskin @Nutrisystem @offerup @officedepot @OmahaSteaks @TheOrkinMan @OurTimeDating… https://t.co/F8UqFlN317

On Thursday, Hannity told his viewers not to rush to judgment about the allegations. "Every single person in this country deserves the presumption of innocence," Hannity said on his show. The following day, Moore appeared on Hannity's radio show and denied the allegations. None of the five companies that pulled ads directly cited Hannity's coverage, but most of their statements were made in Twitter threads responding to complaints about the companies' relationship with the Fox host.

"Thanks for bringing this to our attention. We are adjusting our media buy to no longer include this show placement," read a tweet by Realtor.com in response to a tweet that was critical of Hannity. "Hannity is blocked from our advertising list," Elouqii's Twitter account stated. "We are not running TV advertising on Hannity. We continue to closely evaluate where we advertise," read another tweet by 23 and Me.

We’ve received inquiries RE: advertising on Hannity. We are not running TV advertising on Hannity. We continue to c… https://t.co/LFCo3YHDIz

@poetic_medic @seanhannity @FireHannity @FactsOnFox @rejecthannity Hi there! Hannity is blocked from our advertisin… https://t.co/PEqtFfiNMd

"We worked with our media partner and FOX news to stop our ad from airing during the Sean Hannity Show," read a tweet by Keurig. In response, many Hannity fans have started a #BoycottKeurig hashtag on social media, with some posting videos of them destroying their Keurig coffee machines.



.@Keurig made a decision to pull ads from the @seanhannity show. This decision is disgusting, and will not be tole… https://t.co/nOWTK46pqC

Talal Ansari is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. His secure PGP fingerprint is 4FEE 894C 8088 7E08 E170 A515 2801 7CC6 95D3 11C2 Contact Talal Ansari at talal.ansari@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

