A Former Police Officer Was Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Killing Walter Scott

A judge has sentenced former South Carolina police officer Michael Slager to 20 years in prison more than two years after he fatally shot Walter Scott, an unarmed black man, as he ran away.

Judge David Norton found that Slager, a former officer with the North Charleston's police department in South Carolina, committed second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. In May, Slager pleaded guilty to violating Scott's federal civil rights in a plea deal that dropped the state's murder charge.

"I thank God for the 50 years he was here," said Judy Scott, Walter Scott's mother, after Judge Norton's ruling. Later, after the sentence was announced, Judy Scott forgave her son's murder.

"I forgive Michael Slager. I forgive you. Forgiveness is in my heart," she reportedly said while looking directly at Slager in the courtroom.



Videotape of the April 4, 2015 incident showed Slager shooting an unarmed Scott as he ran away from the former police officer during a traffic stop. The shooting death of a black man at the hands of a white police officer received national attention, especially after bystander video of the incident emerged.



Slager was fired from the police force soon after the videotape was released to the media.

Slager faced up to life in prison in the sentencing hearing, which often resembled a full-fledged trial, with multiple witnesses coming to the stand for three days of testimony and questioning from attorneys about Scott’s last moments.

“I still can't believe he's gone," said an emotional Miles Scott, Walter’s son, when he took the stand. "I miss my father every day. I would like you to sentence him to the strongest sentence allowed because he murdered my one and only father,” Miles said.

Before the judge sentenced the former police officer, Slager, in handcuffs and chains, told that Scott family he was thankful for their forgiveness and said, "I wish this would have never happened."