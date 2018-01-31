 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

A Top Trump Adviser's Yearbook Quote Says A Wife Should Be "Submissive To Her Husband"

Marc Short is the director of legislative affairs at the White House.

Posted on
Talal Ansari
Talal Ansari
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Marc Short is one of President Trump's top aides in the White House as his director of legislative affairs.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

This is the 1988 yearbook from Norfolk Academy, which he graduated from:

There's a quote from Plato next to his name inside, saying, "If you want the virtue of a woman, it is not difficult to describe; she must manage the home well, preserve its possessions, and be submissive to her husband."

The quote is from Meno, a Socratic dialogue written by Plato.

The quote appears in certain translations of Meno, a book in which the two principal characters, Socrates and Meno, discuss and muse about the notion of virtue.

The quote appears in certain translations of Meno, a book in which the two principal characters, Socrates and Meno, discuss and muse about the notion of virtue.

Norfolk Academy recently congratulated Short on his appointment in the White House.

Norfolk Academy / Via norfolkacademy.org

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Short and the White House press office for comment.

Tarini Parti contributed to this report.

Talal Ansari is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. His secure PGP fingerprint is 4FEE 894C 8088 7E08 E170 A515 2801 7CC6 95D3 11C2

Contact Talal Ansari at talal.ansari@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement