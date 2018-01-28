"Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!" Trump tweeted on Sunday morning about the black unemployment rate, which has been in steady and consistent decline since 2010.

President Trump took aim at Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter on Sunday after the musician was critical of his treatment of his people of color, including his alleged description of Haiti and African nations as "shithole countries." (The president has denied making those remarks.) "Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!" President Trump tweeted on Sunday morning.



As part of a wide-ranging interview on Sunday's "The Van Jones Show," the show's host, Van Jones, asked Jay-Z how Trump's "shithole" comments land with him as a dad. "Everyone feels anger," Jay-Z responded. "But after the anger, it's really hurtful because he's looking down on a whole population of people and he's so misinformed because these places have beautiful people." Jones then asked Jay-Z if the president deserves credit for "dropping black unemployment .... Maybe he [says] terrible things but puts money in our pockets. Does that make him a good leader?"

Jay-Z said, "No."

"Because it's not about money at the end of the day. Money doesn't equate to happiness. It doesn't. That's missing the whole point," Jay-Z said. "You treat people like human beings. That's the main point. It goes back to the whole thing, 'treat me really bad and pay me well.' It's not going to lead to happiness, it's going to lead to, again, the same thing. Everyone's going to be sick," Jay-Z said. While it is true that the black unemployment rate hit its lowest level ever recorded by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in December, at 6.8 percent, the New York Times reported that rates of unemployment for women and minorities have been in decline for years prior to President Trump taking office. The Times also reported that the unemployment percentage figure requires context, and don't reveal that fact that "black unemployment rate has consistently been double that of the white unemployment rate, and it remained at that level in December." In addition, CNN reported, "Scholars attribute the disparity in unemployment rates and to a combination of factors: Hiring discrimination, lower educational attainment and a higher rate of people with criminal records, who are barred from many occupations." According to date from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, black unemployment has steadily declined under former president Obama's last term in office, from a high of 16.8 percent in March, 2010 in the wake of the recession, to 7.8 percent in January 2017, the month President Trump took office.





