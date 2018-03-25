 back to top
People Are Sharing A Fake Picture Of A Parkland Survivor Tearing Up The Constitution

The real photo is from a Teen Vogue photo shoot, and shows Emma González ripping up a target, not the Constitution.

Talal Ansari
Emma González, a survivor of the Parkland, Florida shooting and prominent leader of the #NeverAgain movement, stood in silence for minutes on Saturday at the Washington, D.C. March for Our Lives.

But as González and hundreds of thousands rallied at events across the US, on the internet, a fake photo claiming to show González tearing the Constitution was beginning to make the rounds.

A gif of González purportedly ripping the constitution in half began to circulate on Twitter as well, shared by verified and unverified users alike.

The fake photo and gif were taken from a Teen Vogue cover story about March for Our Lives student activists.

The original photo and gif depict González tearing apart a shooting target poster, not the US Constitution.

