Tech

The Iconic Nokia Brick Phone Is Back

Yes, it comes with Snake.

Talal Ansari
BuzzFeed News Reporter

If you were around in the early 2000s, you probably remember this:

A total 126 million 3310s were sold since the phone’s launch in September 2000. Nokia


Well, it’s back (kind of).

Paul Hanna / Reuters

On Sunday — 17 years after the phone was first introduced — Nokia announced it would be reintroducing the 3310.


The reimagined phone comes with the classic game Snake, and is said to have a standby battery life of a month. It also has a 2-megapixel camera, a microSD slot, and a color screen. It comes in four colors — red, yellow, blue, and gray — and is expected to cost around $52 when it becomes available sometime in the second quarter of the year.

“The love for the brand is immense. It gets a lot of affection from millions and millions of people,” said Nokia’s Chief Executive Rajeev Suri in a press conference on Sunday.


Talal Ansari is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. His secure PGP fingerprint is 4FEE 894C 8088 7E08 E170 A515 2801 7CC6 95D3 11C2
Contact Talal Ansari at talal.ansari@buzzfeed.com.
