A Police Officer Was Stabbed At The Flint Airport In What's Being Investigated As Possible Terror Attack

The officer, identified as Lt. Jeff Neville, was taken to a hospital where he was originally listed as in critical condition, according to Michigan State Police, but has been upgraded to stable condition after undergoing surgery.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, the FBI said it was too early to determine if the attack was an act of terrorism.

A police officer was stabbed in the neck at Bishop International Airport on Wednesday morning in Flint, Michigan.

The MSP is on scene at Bishop Airport. The officer is in critical condition Please keep the officer in your prayer… https://t.co/VBfi8lJN6p

A written statement by the FBI said that one suspect in connection with this morning's stabbing is in custody and is "being questioned by law enforcement."

The FBI also said they are still determining "the nature and motive for the attack."

"We are aware of reports that the attacker made statements immediately prior to or while attacking the officer, but it is too early to determine the nature of these alleged statements or whether or not this was an act of terrorism," the statement read.

The FBI added that they believe the stabbing was an "isolated incident" and that there is no credible threat to the Flint area.

The FBI is "lead agency" in the investigation, according to a statement by state police.

Neville has been a police officer at the Bishop International Airport Authority since 2001, and a lieutenant since 2006, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"Right now we are still awaiting more information about the situation at Bishop Airport this morning," Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said. "My thoughts and prayers are with all of our law enforcement officers who work to service and protect us each and every day. I want the public to know that several agencies are involved and working to ensure the situation is under control. However, at this time we are taking extra precautions just to be safe."

