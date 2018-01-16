Steve Bannon Has Reportedly Been Subpoenaed To Testify In The Russia Investigation

Share On more Share On more

Steve Bannon was subpoenaed last week to testify before a grand jury in special counsel Robert Muller's investigation into possible links between Trump associates and Russia, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Bannon is the former executive chairman of President Trump's campaign, his former chief strategist at the White House, and the recently ousted leader of far-right website Breitbart.

Responding to an inquiry by BuzzFeed News on Tuesday's report of a grand jury subpoena, Mueller's office declined to comment.

Citing “a person with direct knowledge of the matter,” the Times reported that this the first time special counsel Robert S. Mueller has used a grand jury subpoena.

The paper, citing the unnamed source, said that the use of a grand jury subpoena could be a “negotiating tactic,” and that Mueller “is likely to allow Mr. Bannon to forgo the grand jury appearance if he agrees to instead be questioned by investigators in the less formal setting of the special counsel’s offices in Washington.”



Bannon is on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, testifying before a closed-door session of the House Intelligence Committee.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

