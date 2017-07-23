At Least Eight Found Dead In Truck In San Antonio Parking Lot

At least eight people were found dead early Sunday morning inside a tractor-trailer in a parking lot of a Walmart in San Antonio, Texas, in what police have called a "horrific tragedy."

"We're looking at a human-trafficking crime this evening," said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus at press conference in the early hours of Sunday morning.

McManus said that a Walmart employee called police after an individual from the truck approached to ask for water.

Police believe the eight deaths were caused by asphyxiation and heat exposure, according to a police statement.

At least 38 people — including at least two "school-aged children," according to authorities — were in the tractor-trailer. San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said that many of them had heart rates above 130 and were "hot to the touch." About 20 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Temperatures in San Antonio on Saturday hit 100 degrees, according to data from the National Weather Service.



"These people were in that trailer without any signs of water so you're looking at a lot of heat stroke, dehydration," Hood said, adding that the air conditioner in the vehicle was not working.

"We're very fortunate that there weren't 38 of these people that were all locked inside of this vehicle dead," Hood said.

The driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody. "The driver and whomever else we find in this will be facing state and federal charges," Police Chief McManus told reporters.

Many more people may have originally been in the tractor-trailer. Surveillance video from the parking lot appeared to show vehicles arriving at the parking lot to pick up passengers who had survived.

Authorities are looking into where the truck came from, and how long it had been at the Walmart.

"This is not an isolated incident. This happens quite frequently, "McManus said. "Fortunately, we came across this one. Fortunately, there are people who survived."