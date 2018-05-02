 back to top
At Least 5 People Are Dead After A Puerto Rico Air National Guard Plane Crashed In Georgia

The cargo plane crashed near Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport while on a training mission, officials said.

Originally posted on
Updated on
James Lavine / AP

A Puerto Rico Air National Guard plane crashed Wednesday near Savannah, Georgia, killing at least five people, officials said.

The National Guard announced that a US C-130 "Hercules" cargo plane crashed around 11:30 a.m. near the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport while on what officials described as a training mission. The plane was en route to Arizona, officials said.

Smoke rises from the crash site on May 2, 2018.
Minh Phan / AP

Smoke rises from the crash site on May 2, 2018.

A spokesperson for the National Guard could not immediately be reached. However, a spokesperson for the Georgia Air National Guard’s 165th Airlift Wing told the Associated Press at least five people were dead, although he didn't immediately know how many people in total were on the plane.

It was also unclear if the plane collided with any vehicles on the ground.

Photos from the crash site showed the smoking debris of the aircraft in the middle of a highway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

