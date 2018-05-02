At Least 5 People Are Dead After A Puerto Rico Air National Guard Plane Crashed In Georgia

A Puerto Rico Air National Guard plane crashed Wednesday near Savannah, Georgia, killing at least five people, officials said.
The National Guard announced that a US C-130 "Hercules" cargo plane crashed around 11:30 a.m. near the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport while on what officials described as a training mission. The plane was en route to Arizona, officials said.
A spokesperson for the National Guard could not immediately be reached. However, a spokesperson for the Georgia Air National Guard’s 165th Airlift Wing told the Associated Press at least five people were dead, although he didn't immediately know how many people in total were on the plane.
It was also unclear if the plane collided with any vehicles on the ground.
Photos from the crash site showed the smoking debris of the aircraft in the middle of a highway.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
Talal Ansari is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. His secure PGP fingerprint is 4FEE 894C 8088 7E08 E170 A515 2801 7CC6 95D3 11C2
Contact Talal Ansari at talal.ansari@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.