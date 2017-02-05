Celebrities Can’t Believe Trump’s Attack On The Judge Who Blocked His Immigrant Ban
“Hard to believe this is from the President of the United States of America,” Ben Stiller wrote. “What is happening?”
1. ICYMI, President Trump took to Twitter both Saturday and Sunday to express his disdain for US District Court Judge James Robart after he issued an order blocking Trump’s immigration ban.
The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
In a series of tweets, Trump not only questioned the legitimacy of the federal judge – who was approved 99-0 by the senate when nominated by former President George W. Bush – but went on to say that the judge’s decision has put the country in “peril” because bad people are “pouring in.”
2. Many politicians did not take kindly to the president publicly ridiculing a federal judge, and they weren’t alone. A few celebrities also stepped in to express their anger over Trump’s latest Twitter rant:
3. Amanda Seyfried told him to grow up.
4. George Takei wrote some not-so-much-of-a-fan fiction.
5. Judd Apatow also gave his guess on what Trump was doing behind closed doors.
6. Ben Stiller expressed disbelief that any of this was really happening.
7. Josh Gad straight-up called Trump a lunatic.
8. Top Chef host Tom Colicchio said Trump’s reaction proved he is unfit to govern.
9. Actor Jeffery Wright asked the GOP to take action and remove Trump from office.
10. Singer Lily Allen retweeted this point by political scientist Ian Bremmer.
11. And Chicago P.D. star Sophia Bush shared a tweet that mocked Trump’s past legal dramas.
12. However, not all celebrities were against Trump. Scott Baio, for example, agreed with the president’s sentiment that the judge’s decision had put the country at risk.
The Trump administration appealed the judge’s ruling late Saturday night, but a federal appeals court denied the request, meaning the bans will remain on hold through the weekend. A decision on a further request to reinstate the ban was put off until at least Monday afternoon.
