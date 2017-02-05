Get Our App!
Celebrities Can’t Believe Trump’s Attack On The Judge Who Blocked His Immigrant Ban

“Hard to believe this is from the President of the United States of America,” Ben Stiller wrote. “What is happening?”

Sylvia Obell
1. ICYMI, President Trump took to Twitter both Saturday and Sunday to express his disdain for US District Court Judge James Robart after he issued an order blocking Trump’s immigration ban.

In a series of tweets, Trump not only questioned the legitimacy of the federal judge – who was approved 99-0 by the senate when nominated by former President George W. Bush – but went on to say that the judge’s decision has put the country in “peril” because bad people are “pouring in.”

2. Many politicians did not take kindly to the president publicly ridiculing a federal judge, and they weren’t alone. A few celebrities also stepped in to express their anger over Trump’s latest Twitter rant:

3. Amanda Seyfried told him to grow up.

4. George Takei wrote some not-so-much-of-a-fan fiction.

5. Judd Apatow also gave his guess on what Trump was doing behind closed doors.

6. Ben Stiller expressed disbelief that any of this was really happening.

Hard to believe this is from the President of the United States of America. "so-called judge". What is happening? https://t.co/aINHMHupoy

— Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen)

7. Josh Gad straight-up called Trump a lunatic.

This is what a lunatic looks like. Just in case you don't have a dictionary nearby to define the term. https://t.co/eItvbQSbHb

— Josh Gad (@joshgad)

8. Top Chef host Tom Colicchio said Trump’s reaction proved he is unfit to govern.

The opinion of this so called President essentially takes away all confidence the he is able to govern our nation. https://t.co/qZKid3gomw

— Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio)

9. Actor Jeffery Wright asked the GOP to take action and remove Trump from office.

If @GOP loves America you'd invoke the 25th amend before the so-called President's found under the Resolute desk mumbling tweets to himself.

— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright)

10. Singer Lily Allen retweeted this point by political scientist Ian Bremmer.

Trump opens the door for calling him America's so-called president. Seems like a bad idea. https://t.co/y6qAeEGOmr

— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer)

11. And Chicago P.D. star Sophia Bush shared a tweet that mocked Trump’s past legal dramas.

Maybe a guy who just had to settle a fraud suit for $25 million isn't a great judge of how the law works?

— LOLGOP (@LOLGOP)

12. However, not all celebrities were against Trump. Scott Baio, for example, agreed with the president’s sentiment that the judge’s decision had put the country at risk.

Liberals, what is your obsession with making our country UNsafe?

— Scott Baio (@ScottBaio)

The Trump administration appealed the judge’s ruling late Saturday night, but a federal appeals court denied the request, meaning the bans will remain on hold through the weekend. A decision on a further request to reinstate the ban was put off until at least Monday afternoon.

