Celebrities Can’t Believe Trump’s Attack On The Judge Who Blocked His Immigrant Ban

1. ICYMI, President Trump took to Twitter both Saturday and Sunday to express his disdain for US District Court Judge James Robart after he issued an order blocking Trump’s immigration ban.

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

In a series of tweets, Trump not only questioned the legitimacy of the federal judge – who was approved 99-0 by the senate when nominated by former President George W. Bush – but went on to say that the judge’s decision has put the country in “peril” because bad people are “pouring in.”

