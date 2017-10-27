Ava DuVernay Explains That Massive "Queen Sugar" Plot Twist That Broke Your Heart

OWN

"I wrote the scene, I edited the scene, I thought about the scene for three years, and it still made me cry," said DuVernay.

She credited Lawson's and Siriboe's performances this season for truly taking her vision to the next level and for making the moment as harrowing as it was. "If there was any justice for black performers at award shows, Bianca Lawson as Darla this season and Kofi Siriboe as Ralph Angel will be included in those conversations," she said. "I work with a lot of actors. The work that they've done this season on this young black couple's relationship — the joy, the pain, the tears, the love, the loves, the child — ah, it slays me."