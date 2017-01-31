This Russian Website Is Billing Itself As Airbnb For Homophobes

9. “We are for freedom of choice,” MyLinker representative Rodion Kadyrov told Life.ru. “What is Airbnb trying to do? Teach or force a person to have a good attitude to something that he doesn’t want to have a good attitude to?”

“And what if the person’s life depends on it,” he said. “His livelihood comes from renting out the place. He doesn’t want to take gays, but he also doesn’t want to be hungry. What should he do? Leave, find another resource, or stay and give up his principles?”

When asked by Life.ru if the “gay locator” could violate Russia’s 2013 law banning “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations,” Kadyrov said the company “definitely did not have that kind of goal. Everyone decides for himself — to be gay or not (as regrettable as it may sound), but all the same we are not for them…We warn that the results of the research are exploratory in nature, and the service is only available to people over 18.”

A Human Rights Watch report found that violent attacks against LGBT activists increased since the ban was passed.