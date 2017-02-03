A Russian Website Wants To Take All The Homophobes Airbnb Doesn’t

9. “What is Airbnb trying to do?” MyLinker representative Rodion Kadyrov told Life.ru. “Teach or force a person to have a good attitude to something that he doesn’t want to have a good attitude to?”

“And what if the person’s life depends on it,” he continued. “His livelihood comes from renting out the place. He doesn’t want to take gays, but he also doesn’t want to be hungry. What should he do? Leave, find another resource, or stay and give up his principles?”

MyLinker told BuzzFeed News that it is for “freedom of choice,” which it says is not only about a guest’s sexual orientation. “Not everyone is ready to rent their apartment out for parties, or to football fans, or to families with small children (even many hotels do not take children under the age of four), or to people who have pets. And the hosts have every right not to accept guests with a non-traditional sexual orientation,” the company wrote in an email.

When asked by Life.ru if the “gay locator” could violate Russia’s 2013 law banning “propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations” to minors, Kadyrov said the company “definitely did not have that kind of goal. Everyone decides for himself — to be gay or not (as regrettable as it may sound), but all the same we are not for them. … We warn that the results of the research are exploratory in nature, and the service is only available to people over 18.”

A Human Rights Watch report found that violent attacks against LGBT activists increased since the ban was passed.