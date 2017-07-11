Lucy Liu Is Directing The "Luke Cage" Season 2 Premiere

BuzzFeed News can exclusively reveal that Lucy Liu is directing the Season 2 premiere of Marvel's Luke Cage, which is set to be released on Netflix in 2018.

“What a thrill to collaborate with Marvel and Netflix, two industry titans, who paint our world with inspiring stories and beguiling characters,” Liu said in a statement. “It is such an honor to work with such a passionate and fearless team.”

Jeph Loeb, who executive produces the series, praised Liu's vision for the first episode. "When you're dealing with a bulletproof man, it helps if you have a bulletproof director," he said in a statement. "Lucy brings a keen eye, a superb sense of story, and an obvious love of actors. She is rocking Luke Cage 2."

In June, Liu was spotted on the Luke Cage set in Harlem, which caused many fans to speculate that the Elementary actor would be guest-starring on the series.