Gillian Anderson Calls Out The Lack Of Women Behind "The X-Files"

The numbers are real bad, guys.

Posted on
One of your all-time favorite sci-fi series may have just become a problematic fave. Earlier this week, a report from TV Line revealed that the writers of the next season of The X-Files will be all men.

Darin Morgan, Glen Morgan, and James Wong — all X-Files veterans who also worked on the previous season of the series — will return to help write Season 11. Gabe Rotter (a writers assistant on Season 9), Benjamin Van Allen (a writers assistant on Season 8), and Brad Follmer (Carter's personal assistant during Season 8 and 9) are the newest recruits.
And no, this isn't a new problem: Though there have been 208 episodes of The X-Files to date, only nine women have written for the show.

Kim Newton, Sara B. Cooper, Marilyn Osborn, Valerie Mayhew, Vivian Mayhew, Jessica Scott, Margaret Fearon, Anne Simon, and Gillian Anderson (the actor behind co-lead Dr. Dana Scully) are the women who earned writing credits for their work on The X-Files.

Then this morning, Anderson took to Twitter to call attention to The X-Files's lack of women directors.

And 2 out of 207 eps directed by women. I too look forward to the day when the numbers are different.… https://t.co/Oo5ddI37Ai
That's right. Only two women, Anderson and Michelle MacLaren, have earned credits for directing The X-Files.

This isn't the first time Anderson has called out those behind The X-Files either. Last year, she told The Hollywood Reporter she was initially offered a salary that was half of lead David Duchovny's pay when negotiating her income for the series' revival.

"It was shocking to me, given all the work that I had done in the past to get us to be paid fairly. I worked really hard toward that and finally got somewhere with it," she later told The Daily Beast.

Many fans were quick to support Anderson (and drag show creator Chris Carter) on social media.

Gillian Anderson just gave a well deserved drag to The X-Files. As popular as that show is with women, you'd think they'd do better.
Zero women in the X-Files writer's room for season 11?
me in this paper: the x-files was groundbreaking in its destruction of gender roles me on twitter: chris carter hates women
Carter, Anderson, Duchovny, MacLaren, and Fox did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

Susan Cheng is an editorial assistant for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Susan Cheng at susan.cheng@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

