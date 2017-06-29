Gillian Anderson Calls Out The Lack Of Women Behind "The X-Files"

Darin Morgan, Glen Morgan, and James Wong — all X-Files veterans who also worked on the previous season of the series — will return to help write Season 11. Gabe Rotter (a writers assistant on Season 9), Benjamin Van Allen (a writers assistant on Season 8), and Brad Follmer (Carter's personal assistant during Season 8 and 9) are the newest recruits.

Kim Newton, Sara B. Cooper, Marilyn Osborn, Valerie Mayhew, Vivian Mayhew, Jessica Scott, Margaret Fearon, Anne Simon, and Gillian Anderson (the actor behind co-lead Dr. Dana Scully) are the women who earned writing credits for their work on The X-Files .

And no, this isn't a new problem: Though there have been 208 episodes of The X-Files to date, only nine women have written for the show.

And 2 out of 207 eps directed by women. I too look forward to the day when the numbers are different.… https://t.co/Oo5ddI37Ai

"It was shocking to me, given all the work that I had done in the past to get us to be paid fairly. I worked really hard toward that and finally got somewhere with it," she later told The Daily Beast.

"It was shocking to me, given all the work that I had done in the past to get us to be paid fairly. I worked really hard toward that and finally got somewhere with it," she later told The Daily Beast.