Diddy Is Putting His Own Music On Hold

BEVERLY HILLS — Sean "Diddy" Combs is putting both his own music career and his long-awaited next album, No Way Out 2, on hold.



Instead, he wants to help develop other artists of color.

“I want to dive into producing and creating content and really just supporting content creators. I think that the impact I want to have is to be able to empower a lot of the storytellers of color, who are not getting that chance and that opportunity,” he told BuzzFeed News recently, slouched back on a lounge chair at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills. “When I'm starting to make decisions, [I’m like,] ‘Can I have an impact that's bigger than myself?’ … Working behind the scenes, I think, will give people more opportunities and break down some doors.”

For nearly 30 years, Diddy has been trying to do just that as he's worked alongside the old white men of the music business. “That’s all the music industry was when I was coming up,” he said with a laugh. “I mean, that’s what also gave me motivation ’cause I wanted to break down that door.”

In the early ’90s, Combs rose from an unpaid internship to a talent director position at Uptown Records, launched his own Bad Boys Records in 1993, and subsequently changed the course of hip-hop with Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, 112, and Mase, among others. “I owed it to myself to be free … it was time for interns to start coming up and running the culture,” said Combs, who dropped out of Howard University in 1990 after he got the full-time offer at Uptown. “It wasn’t easy, by far. I had to stay really focused and really work hard.”