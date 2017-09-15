Only 1 Actor Of Asian Descent Has Ever Won An Emmy

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

"Most of the roles I was ever offered and did play were so relevant to my ethnicity, and I’m very grateful for those opportunities. But I’ve always believed that I’d like to play a role where my ethnicity isn’t the most important thing," she told reporters in the press room. "So to be given this opportunity to play such an interesting character where, up until now, we haven’t even mentioned her ethnicity, is a dream come true ... I think it’s the way it should be for young people, to watch TV where the characters are from different backgrounds ... but it's not all about their race and background."

After her 2010 win, Panjabi was subsequently nominated for an Emmy in the same category in 2011 and 2012 (both for her role on The Good Wife). 🎉🎊