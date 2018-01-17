 back to top
People Are Sharing The Most Embarrassing Way They Tried To Hit On A Crush And It's Horrifying

"In sixth grade I burned Nickelback’s Far Away onto a CD and had my crush listen to it while I hid in the next room."

Stephanie McNeal
Katie Sutherland is a junior at the University of Texas, Austin, who is originally from Dallas. She told BuzzFeed News she has recently gotten "really into" Twitter.

Katie Sutherland

Even though she's a Twitter novice, Katie already seems to have the hang of it. Last week, she tweeted a story about something she did to impress a crush that went HUGE.

Katie Sutherland @ksuth96

In 6th grade I had a really big crush on this boy who had a girlfriend, so one day on aim I messaged him a link to… https://t.co/aLJG10HpMl

She wrote:

In 6th grade I had a really big crush on this boy who had a girlfriend, so one day on aim I messaged him a link to the music video for "you belong with me" by Taylor Swift. Joe if you're reading this that was weird, my bad.

Not only did people love, and also totally cringe at, her story, they shared some of their own attempts at young love. And OMG, the second-hand embarrassment is skeeving me out.

Allie @AllieEtzin

@ksuth96 I can beat this

Everyone could, sadly, relate...so hard.

Morgan @MorgBorg98

@ksuth96 In 6th grade I burned Nickelback’s Far Away onto a CD and had my crush listen to it while I hid in the nex… https://t.co/rTYE3ysRo1

I have chills.

Mary Drelling @MaryIsabelle_

@ksuth96 Once in third grade we played heads up seven up and I chose him every single round. You can imagine he eve… https://t.co/NAT3KmfRRx

Honestly, they just get worse and worse.

Casey Rilatos @CaseyRilatos

@ksuth96 I played Taylor Swifts,"Should've said no" in 8th grade to my an exes answering machine who cheated on me lmfao

"Saddest game of fetch ever."

Jake @JBell1996

@ksuth96 In 6th grade I was obsessed with a girl and one day she told me she would be my girlfriend if I jumped in… https://t.co/8DnFBHyjbD

*Climbs under bed.*

Cheyanne @CheyMilliman

@ksuth96 @KacieSuchanek Literally dying rn because in the 5th grade I made a Valentine's day card for my crush with… https://t.co/dtzY0RtFPS

*Rocks in fetal position.*

alex ujvari @alex_ujvari

@ksuth96 one time in third grade i had a crush on this boy and my friend told me it would be a good idea to call hi… https://t.co/XA5yloPSLB

*Prays for death.*

MotherWander @motherwanderr

@ksuth96 In grade 2 I had a crush on 2 different guys &amp; my mom bought me two mini hockey sticks (cause that was the… https://t.co/YsqDvEhifd

If these tweets have taught us anything it's that ladies, these men didn't deserve you.

Minnie Mouse @zareva_likeyeah

@ksuth96 6th grade I had a huge crush on this guy. On Valentine’s Day, I gave my friend a letter to give to him (th… https://t.co/dSIkgBh3SQ

New motto = be like Kelly!

Kelly Wynne @kellywynne23

@ksuth96 In 6th grade I was riding the bus home and sharing my headphones with a guy. He asked if I wanted to make… https://t.co/l9GDxuNLRZ

Do you have an embarrassing crush experience? Share in the comments below and I may even share mine.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

