Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

This Dad Spent Father's Day With His Deployed Neighbor's Son And The Photos Are Precious

"It just means that much more that his father's gone."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Brian, a 5-year-old from Illinois. His mom, Barbara Kelly, told BuzzFeed News that she and her husband are in the military. Her husband, who is in the Air Force, deployed overseas in May.

Kelly said that one of her son's favorite things is working in the yard. "He loves to do garden work," she said, adding that her son has said he wants to be a "lawnmower man" when he grows up.
Barbara Kelly

Kelly said that one of her son's favorite things is working in the yard.

"He loves to do garden work," she said, adding that her son has said he wants to be a "lawnmower man" when he grows up.

Luckily for Brian, his neighbor, Dean Cravens, can always use a helping hand. Brian has been going over to Cravens' house nearly every day asking if he can help.

Barbara Kelly
Barbara Kelly

Kelly said the bond between her son and her neighbor developed organically after Brian kept seeing Cravens out working on his yard.

"Everywhere [Cravens] turns around there's Brian," she said. "They just developed a friendship and bond."

Cravens' 16-year-old daughter, Molly, told BuzzFeed News her family has been touched by the bond between the two as well.

"The fact that he started to cling on to my dad is just the sweetest thing," she said. "We love having Brian around and love seeing how happy they make each other."

Kelly said Cravens' kindness has been extra special to her as her husband has been away. So she was especially touched when, on Father's Day, Cravens came over to ask if he could spend some time with Brian.

Molly Cravens
Molly Cravens

In addition to the yard work, the duo also had fun playing sports like golf and basketball.

Molly Cravens
Molly Cravens

Kelly said she told Cravens he should spend some time with his three daughters, but he insisted.

"It was very, very sweet," she said. "[Cravens] really thinks and tries to make him feel good. It just means that much more that his father's gone."

Molly snapped some photos of the duo's day, and decided to post them to Twitter. She said she "thought it would be a good thing to remind what other people go through on Father's Day and Mother's Day."

This is our little neighbor. His dad is deployed in Syria and everyday he comes to the door asking to work with our… https://t.co/87zpFpTMR6
Molly Elizabeth @Molly_Cravens17

This is our little neighbor. His dad is deployed in Syria and everyday he comes to the door asking to work with our… https://t.co/87zpFpTMR6

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I wanted to show what Brian's dad, and many other brave parents around the country, sacrifice for our country," she said.

Many people were very touched by the story.

@Molly_Cravens17 God bless him and your father, this is so wonderful and makes my heart so happy ❤️
olivia rose @oliviaheysek

@Molly_Cravens17 God bless him and your father, this is so wonderful and makes my heart so happy ❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite

"God Bless the surrogate father, neighbor. What a big heart great role model," one person said.

@Molly_Cravens17 God Bless the surrogate father, neighbor. What a big heart great role model😇👏
Jim Green @coachjimgreen

@Molly_Cravens17 God Bless the surrogate father, neighbor. What a big heart great role model😇👏

Reply Retweet Favorite

Molly said her dad is pretty blown away by the response.

Molly Cravens

"It's really sweet to see how so many people adore them and appreciate the situation," she said. "I didn't think it would be this popular, but I'm so incredibly happy our story is a hit and touches people's hearts."

Kelly agreed, saying it's "unbelievable" how many responses Molly's post has received.

"It's pretty amazing," she said.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews