Trump Tweeted Some Random Dude Happy Birthday By Accident And People Are Trolling

Sad!

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Lee Greenwood is a country singer best known for his patriotic ditty, "God Bless the USA." He performed it at President Trump's inauguration concert this year.

Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images

Trump loved it. He even sang along!

CBS News @CBSNews

So, on Friday, the president attempted to show his appreciation to the singer by wishing him a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to the great @leegreenwood83," he wrote. "You and your beautiful song have made such a difference. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
Twitter

The only problem? Lee Greenwood the singer tweets under the handle @TheLeeGreenwood.

Lee Greenwood @TheLeeGreenwood

The guy Trump tweeted, @leegreenwood83, is just a random dude. And it doesn't seem he is a huge Trump fan.

Lee Greenwood @leegreenwood83

People, of course, cracked up at the mistake, noting the other Greenwood is "a lawyer with 146 followers."

Josh Greenman @joshgreenman

(As of press time, the wrong Greenwood has 839 and growing).

They had a lot of biting remarks.

Jody DelBrocco @JodyDelBrocco

Snark abounded!

D Villella ❄️ @dvillella

"Trump cant even tag the right Lee Greenwood on Twitter and you guys are expecting him to solve the opioid crisis."

RespectMyGame 💅🏽 @battletested5

Though some took it more seriously.

Ryan Adams @filmystic

Some had sympathy for the wrong Greenwood.

Bret Spurgin @RedDirtCyclone

However, he seems to be taking it all in stride.

Lee Greenwood @leegreenwood83

He is also clearing up any possible ~fake news~.

Lee Greenwood @leegreenwood83

In response to someone telling Greenwood he made his day, he responded "doing what I can!"

@

BuzzFeed News has contacted the Wrong Greenwood for comment.

After about an hour and a half, Trump deleted the tweet. He then wrote a new tweet with the right handle.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

