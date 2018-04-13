This Weatherman Ranting About People Whining About The Weather Is Everyone Right Now

We get it. It's been a really annoying, extremely long, and very sad winter. But one local news weatherman has a PSA for everyone: don't blame it on me!
Garry Frank of Fox17 in Michigan went on a hilarious yet relatable rant after his co-hosts complained they were facing cold temps for another straight week.
"And then you expect me to be chipper for five straight hours! It's miserable!" he said.
Frank told BuzzFeed News he surprised his co-hosts with his rant, saying they have a "fun" morning show.
"I’m usually just supposed to get off the couch after chatting with them and do a one minute weather hit and we move on with the show. Obviously this wasn’t the case," he said.
I mean...they aren't wrong to be complaining...just look at those temps...
But Frank can't handle it anymore. "What do you want me to do, lie to you? I'll put 70 everyday!" he said.
Frank said "it has been colder later in the season later than it usually is.
"I mean we get that it’s Michigan and it’s not uncommon for this, but it seems like every time we have warmed up, it gets cold again," he said. "So people keep asking me about the warm up and such. But the anchors and everyone always reacted the SAME way all week. I mentioned a couple of warm days and they STILL focused on the cold after."
Safe to say, these constant cold temps are really wearing us all down. A lot of people appreciated Frank's rant.
They said he was "all of us."
Frank said he has enjoyed interacting with everyone who enjoyed his rant.
"Most importantly a lot of people said they laughed til they cried or this brightened their day and that’s all I ever wanted from this for being silly for a minute," he said. "It’s just what we do on the show. When you wake up at 2:00 a.m. everyday, you have to entertain yourself at the very least. Keeps us awake."
Watch Frank's whole meltdown here.
