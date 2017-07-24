Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

This Dad's Savage Birthday Message To His Daughter May Be The Best Facebook Post Of All Time

"Thanks for the clarification, Dad."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Raylin Pellatt, a college student at Michigan State University, and her dad, Joe. Raylin told BuzzFeed News that one of her family's favorite things to do together is travel.

Raylin Pellatt
Raylin Pellatt

Her dad isn't a huge Facebooker, but likes to share photos of their trips on his page, Raylin said.

"He fits the mold of the 'total dad' and loves to golf, fish, barbecue, and travel," she said of Joe.

One of the cool trips the family took was a deep-sea fishing trip to Cabo, Mexico, about two and a half years ago. When they were headed back to shore, a seal jumped in their boat with them.

"Our captain said that this happens all the time and they were very friendly," Raylin said of the animal.Raylin even got a cute photo opp with the friendly seal before he splashed back into the sea.
Raylin Pellatt

"Our captain said that this happens all the time and they were very friendly," Raylin said of the animal.

Raylin even got a cute photo opp with the friendly seal before he splashed back into the sea.

Last Friday, Raylin turned 21. To celebrate, Joe decided to post the seal photo of his daughter. But he decided to have a little fun with it too. As the caption he wrote: "Happy 21st birthday to my beautiful daughter (left) Raylin!"

Raylin said her dad thought she "would laugh at it, and maybe a few of his friends on Facebook would appreciate it."
Raylin Pellatt

Raylin said her dad thought she "would laugh at it, and maybe a few of his friends on Facebook would appreciate it."

Raylin thought it was hilarious too, and decided to share it on Twitter, writing, "Thanks for the clarification, Dad." People totally loved it and it went insanely viral.

Thanks for the clarification, Dad.
Ray @rayy_baybay

Thanks for the clarification, Dad.

Reply Retweet Favorite

A ton of people said they couldn't stop laughing at the burn.

@Thainthelseyy @rayy_baybay My lungs collapsed 😂😂
The Son Of The Sun @JNova92

@Thainthelseyy @rayy_baybay My lungs collapsed 😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

They think Joe is the GDOAT (greatest dad of all time).

@rayy_baybay This is literally one of my all time favourite tweets
@olivialucyx

@rayy_baybay This is literally one of my all time favourite tweets

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many also loved the seal's face.

@rayy_baybay I'm weak😂😂😂
Gabz @GabbyChesak

@rayy_baybay I'm weak😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Thank you dad."

@rayy_baybay @nekrofilzombi Thank you dad
Bora Aksu @AksuBora2

@rayy_baybay @nekrofilzombi Thank you dad

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some wanted the seal to get respect too. "WHAT ABOUT HIS EQUALLY BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER ON THE RIGHT."

@rayy_baybay @ICutYoLawn_Duhh WHAT ABOUT HIS EQUALLY BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER ON THE RIGHT
Queenchanah @_maurielle_

@rayy_baybay @ICutYoLawn_Duhh WHAT ABOUT HIS EQUALLY BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER ON THE RIGHT

Reply Retweet Favorite

"So whose that cutie on the right 👀 really caught my attention."

@rayy_baybay @Squids So whose that cutie on the right 👀 really caught my attention
Lizard King @LizardKingOMG

@rayy_baybay @Squids So whose that cutie on the right 👀 really caught my attention

Reply Retweet Favorite

Raylin said she has been hearing from people she hasn't talked to in years about the tweet, and is amazed by how far it's spread.

"We've loved seeing how far the tweet has been going and have been talking about it in our family group chat with my mom and sister all weekend," she said.

As for Joe, Raylin said his main reaction to his viral fame is "telling me to put this on my résumé so I can get a job after graduation." He even took a photo to bring his point home.

Dads will be dads!
Raylin Pellatt

Dads will be dads!

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews