People Are Praising This Guy For His Amazing Clapback At His Mom's Request For Food

"Oh, how the tables have turned."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Ron, a 23-year-old from Houston, and his mother. Ron told BuzzFeed News he and his mom are always there for each other.

Twitter: @Ronoo_
Twitter: @Ronoo_

"I got her back through whatever and I know she has mine in the same way," he said.

However, like many kids, Ron's mom always used to reply to his requests for food with, "You got food money?" So, when his mom recently asked him to pick her up McDonald's, Ron got his sweet revenge.

'Oh, how the tables have turned,' he texted her. 'You got McDonald's money?'Ron said he thought the opportunity was too good to pass up to give her mom a taste of her own medicine.'I thought to myself, 'This is the perfect time to live out every black kid's dream and ask their parent if they have McDonald's money,'' he said.
Twitter: @Ronoo_

"Oh, how the tables have turned," he texted her. "You got McDonald's money?"

Ron said he thought the opportunity was too good to pass up to give her mom a taste of her own medicine.

"I thought to myself, 'This is the perfect time to live out every black kid's dream and ask their parent if they have McDonald's money,'" he said.

However, his mom had her own perfect response back. And yes, of course Ron still brought her McDonald's.

'I got her two of the snack wraps and some fries,' he said.Ron added that his mom was a fan of the joke.'She thought it was funny. She told me when she was sending the 'Boy fuck you' message she was laughing,' he said.
Twitter: @Ronoo_

"I got her two of the snack wraps and some fries," he said.

Ron added that his mom was a fan of the joke.

"She thought it was funny. She told me when she was sending the 'Boy fuck you' message she was laughing," he said.

Ron decided to share the convo on Twitter, writing, "I've waited 23 years to tell my mom this." His tweet has been retweeted more than 90,000 times, and people think it is relatable AF.

I've waited 23 years to tell my mom this.
Ron @Ronoo_

I've waited 23 years to tell my mom this.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other people are sharing their own parental revenge stories...with beautiful results.

@Ronoo_ @Tyshayla_x3 After 18 years I finally got my opportunity
LilBooty❄ @x_Dejaa_x

@Ronoo_ @Tyshayla_x3 After 18 years I finally got my opportunity

Reply Retweet Favorite

Muhahahaha.

@Ronoo_ @MLauryn_x Shit real
ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ @SeanVerde

@Ronoo_ @MLauryn_x Shit real

Reply Retweet Favorite

There's food at home, and mom should really make a sandwich if she is hungry.

@Ronoo_ @QThePharaoh I too can relate
Terrible! @__Succubus

@Ronoo_ @QThePharaoh I too can relate

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other people are now hoping to pull the line on their own moms.

@Ronoo_ @hashtagsutton I'd give the rest of my life's earnings to have my mom ask me to get her something.
knapplc @knapplc

@Ronoo_ @hashtagsutton I'd give the rest of my life's earnings to have my mom ask me to get her something.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And parents are hoping their own kids will be this savage.

@Ronoo_ my daughter retweeted this. I am soooo tempted to ask her for McDonalds...just to see...
TJ Williams @tjinlv

@Ronoo_ my daughter retweeted this. I am soooo tempted to ask her for McDonalds...just to see...

Reply Retweet Favorite

Of course, this is all in jest. And just like Ron's mom, every mom deserves a treat for all we have put them through.

@Ronoo_ @lovinnggf You should buy her mcdonalds regardless because she gave up her life to have you, boy
In My Black Heels @inmyblackheels

@Ronoo_ @lovinnggf You should buy her mcdonalds regardless because she gave up her life to have you, boy

Reply Retweet Favorite

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

