Vinny From "Jersey Shore" Tried To Explain Climate Change To Trump And People Are Amazed

Gym, tan, explain the nuances of climate science to a sitting president.

Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

ICYMI (I'm looking at you, West Coast) a large swath of the US is experiencing freezing AF temps right now.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

The Midwest, East, and South are facing an "Arctic blast" of air that has made for record-low temperatures this week into next. So fun.

Since this is affecting much of our nation, President Trump decided to tweet about it and use the moment to make fun of climate change.

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old G… https://t.co/tCjF8xdXep
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old G… https://t.co/tCjF8xdXep

The Trump administration pulled the US out of the Paris Climate Accord in June. The US is now the only country in the world not taking part in the agreement.

He wrote:

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!

Hot takes ABOUNDED, of course. However, a woke hero has stepped in to try and make Trump see reason. That man is none other than Jersey Shore's Vinny.

@realDonaldTrump I think climate change is more complex than global warming will make it hotter. It has to do with… https://t.co/0puuKuILaG
Vinny Guadagnino @VINNYGUADAGNINO

@realDonaldTrump I think climate change is more complex than global warming will make it hotter. It has to do with… https://t.co/0puuKuILaG

He wrote:

I think climate change is more complex than global warming will make it hotter. It has to do with disruptions of atmospheric conditions,ocean patterns, jet streams and shit like that

People were, frankly, stunned at his response.

😳😳😳😳😳 Vinny from Jersey Shore has a better grasp of #ClimateChange than our president. Let that sink in. This is… https://t.co/FQvZhTyf30
☃️Dr. Donna “Evidence-Based Entitlement” Noble☃️ @DonnaNoble10th

😳😳😳😳😳 Vinny from Jersey Shore has a better grasp of #ClimateChange than our president. Let that sink in. This is… https://t.co/FQvZhTyf30

OK, good.

ok, so Vinny from Jersey Shore better understands the intellectual nuances of climate change than the sitting US Pr… https://t.co/EEpKJ5uk8X
skin-covered coffee @norcross

ok, so Vinny from Jersey Shore better understands the intellectual nuances of climate change than the sitting US Pr… https://t.co/EEpKJ5uk8X

This is where we are at.

when vinny from jersey shore is more educated on climate change than the actual president
dɹnzzəʎ @yezzzurp

when vinny from jersey shore is more educated on climate change than the actual president

Though some said they knew he had it in him.

Vinny was always the nerd of the cast. That was his thing. Why is everyone surprised by this?! https://t.co/L5cvE3AeLF
Brandi, #1 Heathcliff Investigative Journalist @ItsTheBrandi

Vinny was always the nerd of the cast. That was his thing. Why is everyone surprised by this?! https://t.co/L5cvE3AeLF

Others declared Trump had been owned.

The president of our country just got BODIED by Vinny from Jersey Shore, and this just adds to the long list of rea… https://t.co/UwfGeWaTCM
Doug Schilling @schillwithat

The president of our country just got BODIED by Vinny from Jersey Shore, and this just adds to the long list of rea… https://t.co/UwfGeWaTCM

They said Vinny "schooled" him.

Our President is getting schooled by Vinny from Jersey Shore. Don't tell me we are not living in Idiocracy. https://t.co/VK2IuygoTF
Hockey &amp; (a lot of) Vodka @fivetooldrinker

Our President is getting schooled by Vinny from Jersey Shore. Don't tell me we are not living in Idiocracy. https://t.co/VK2IuygoTF

2017 is weird.

Honestly never thought I’d be retweeting Vinny from Jersey Shore with so much pride https://t.co/GdyrMphAZD
Valentin @iamValC

Honestly never thought I’d be retweeting Vinny from Jersey Shore with so much pride https://t.co/GdyrMphAZD

In response to those who were surprised at his clapback, Vinny said he is BOTH smart and likes to party.

Per my last tweet about global warming and ppl saying it’s bad when someone from “jersey shore” educates the presid… https://t.co/JaF52dCaHh
Vinny Guadagnino @VINNYGUADAGNINO

Per my last tweet about global warming and ppl saying it’s bad when someone from “jersey shore” educates the presid… https://t.co/JaF52dCaHh

Stay woke, Vinny!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @vinnyguadagnino

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

