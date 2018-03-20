 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

This Twitter Thread Of Starbucks Baristas Sharing Insane Drink Orders Will Make You Shudder

"This is the coffee of a woman who craves death."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Starbucks baristas are sharing insane orders on Twitter that they say they have had to make for customers, and I'd challenge you to read them without your teeth hurting.

@vspookygirl

The thread was started by someone named Jessica, who tweeted a photo of an insane drink order from a customer named Ashley. The order had 30 pumps of syrup ALONE.

This is just the syrups yall
Jessica Lynn @vspookygirl

This is just the syrups yall

Reply Retweet Favorite

Plus extra almond milk, sweet cream, whipped cream, and much more.

Advertisement

Her photo went viral, and people were super grossed out by Ashley's order.

@vspookygirl Is Ashley dead??????
Hiatus Due To Shitty Internet @cutebtsbunny

@vspookygirl Is Ashley dead??????

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ashley, u OK?

@vspookygirl
Bruh Man, 5th Floor @SPECIA1K_

@vspookygirl

Reply Retweet Favorite

"This is the coffee of a woman who craves death."

@vspookygirl @QueenIdle This is the coffee of a woman who craves death.
PatchworkHeart @patchie_the_cat

@vspookygirl @QueenIdle This is the coffee of a woman who craves death.

Reply Retweet Favorite

One inspired barista even made Ashley's creation (no word on how it tastes.)

@vspookygirl @childishdante Made it at our store😂
kota @dakotadhabolt6

@vspookygirl @childishdante Made it at our store😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Soon, other baristas began to chime in with crazy orders they have gotten.

@vspookygirl there was a girl at my store who would get a venti iced coffee with 7 pumps of vanilla, 7 caramel, 7 toffee nut, 5 classic, and 7 hazelnut with ex heavy cream. like I thought that was bad.
Jacqueline Gonzalez @captainyackie

@vspookygirl there was a girl at my store who would get a venti iced coffee with 7 pumps of vanilla, 7 caramel, 7 toffee nut, 5 classic, and 7 hazelnut with ex heavy cream. like I thought that was bad.

Reply Retweet Favorite

It soon became a rich tapestry of horror.

@vspookygirl This is from a guy at the store I used to work at 😅 he used to do this once a week for his free drink, no tip, actually drank it https://t.co/AQk27esk07
val pal ✨ @vnw_x

@vspookygirl This is from a guy at the store I used to work at 😅 he used to do this once a week for his free drink, no tip, actually drank it https://t.co/AQk27esk07

Reply Retweet Favorite

Yum, straight syrup.

@vspookygirl Some orders I’ve gotten. There’s been worse of course
Kimberlyy🌞 @KimberlyyRoot

@vspookygirl Some orders I’ve gotten. There’s been worse of course

Reply Retweet Favorite

15 shots???

@vspookygirl @spideyhoelland some notable orders ive had to deal with
*:･ﾟ✧*:･ﾟ✧ @satinmilk

@vspookygirl @spideyhoelland some notable orders ive had to deal with

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

The thread only got more and more extra.

@vspookygirl Let me add to the thread of extra
Majestic Queen ✨✨ @ashleynichelle_

@vspookygirl Let me add to the thread of extra

Reply Retweet Favorite

And make sure it's DOUBLE blended.

@sarahhawkinss @vspookygirl Wait wait the best one
Majestic Queen ✨✨ @ashleynichelle_

@sarahhawkinss @vspookygirl Wait wait the best one

Reply Retweet Favorite

Scott, be careful!

@vspookygirl This came in a few weeks ago could’ve filled three grande cups with left overs
felicitie @feIicitie

@vspookygirl This came in a few weeks ago could’ve filled three grande cups with left overs

Reply Retweet Favorite

Oh no.

@vspookygirl There’s this girl at my store that would legit get a caramel macchiato with 10 pumps white mocha 9 shots whole milk and 10 pumps vanilla and it was too much liquid we had to put it in a Trenta cup. And she never tips.
crying after one (1) beer @faggyknees

@vspookygirl There’s this girl at my store that would legit get a caramel macchiato with 10 pumps white mocha 9 shots whole milk and 10 pumps vanilla and it was too much liquid we had to put it in a Trenta cup. And she never tips.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Chai-tastic!

@captainyackie @vspookygirl This one time this girl got a venti dirty chai w/ 15 pumps chai i was shook.
🥤 @deemuney15

@captainyackie @vspookygirl This one time this girl got a venti dirty chai w/ 15 pumps chai i was shook.

Reply Retweet Favorite

One Twitter user had a helpful idea that makes us all a little less concerned for these people's safety.

@vspookygirl @punningpundit It could maybe be an app developer doing testing? I work on a mobile ordering app and sometimes we have to do crazy shit, lol. Including placing orders across the country.
Chloē Bridges 🐦 @ChloeGameDev

@vspookygirl @punningpundit It could maybe be an app developer doing testing? I work on a mobile ordering app and sometimes we have to do crazy shit, lol. Including placing orders across the country.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Enjoy your drink, guys!

@LondonAffair @1Laquilla &amp; we gone split it sis.
Madame Kaziee✨ @ZachieyLovee

@LondonAffair @1Laquilla &amp; we gone split it sis.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App