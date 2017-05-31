Sections

This 19-Year-Old's Cool Travel Photos All Featured Her Ex So She Had A Genius Solution

Let me Upgrade U.

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Baylee Woodward is a 19-year-old who has had a pretty cool past year. She has spent most of her time traveling after getting a job working on a yacht.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Baylee told BuzzFeed News that she has been to 12 countries during her travels, mostly islands in the Caribbean.

Of course, her adventurous lifestyle means she has a pretty epic Instagram and many amazing photos. Most of them featured her ex-boyfriend, who was her travel partner.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @baylee_woodward

Unfortunately, the relationship recently came to a messy ending. She said her boyfriend was also her boss on the yacht, and fired her from her job.

"The breakup was rough because he was my travel partner for a year, we were together literally 24/7, and then he just fired me out of nowhere," she said.

Another unfortunate aspect of her breakup was that her ex was featured in many of the amazing photos from her travels. However, Baylee has come up with an amazing trick to keep sharing the pictures...can you spot it?

Baylee Woodward

Baylee made a few minor tweaks to the photos, so she could keep sharing them on social media. She cut and pasted Zac Efron's head on her ex's, and honestly, the pics look great.

"I wanted to post a throwback picture from one of the trips but the best ones are with him in it," she said. "I couldn't crop him out and blurring him would be ugly, so I was like, 'I'll just put someone else's face on it.' And when you think 'hot young guy' you think Zac Efron."
Baylee Woodward

Baylee said she decided to make the ~improvements~ so she could "look back at pictures and laugh at this whole situation."

"I wanted to post a throwback picture from one of the trips but the best ones are with him in it," she said. "I couldn't crop him out and blurring him would be ugly, so I was like, 'I'll just put someone else's face on it.' And when you think 'hot young guy' you think Zac Efron."

OMG what a cute couple.

Baylee Woodward

~Priceless memories.~

Baylee Woodward

Push that oar, Zac.

Baylee Woodward

Baylee said she isn't trying to be "petty," because she knows her ex doesn't care. "It was just so I could still post cute pictures and people not think we're back together," she said.

She added: "I didn't want to be childish, but I know he won't take it that way because he knows me."
Baylee Woodward

She added: "I didn't want to be childish, but I know he won't take it that way because he knows me."

Baylee shared the photos on a Facebook group and her personal page, where they have gotten thousands of likes.

Baylee said most of the messages have been from people saying her idea was genius.

"I love how much support I've gotten," she said.

She said she is now on the hunt for her next adventure.

"I just got a job on a yacht, and after that I plan on traveling to Europe and Asia for a few months if I can a new travel partner," she said.
Baylee Woodward

Baylee said most of the messages have been from people saying her idea was genius.

"I love how much support I've gotten," she said.

She said she is now on the hunt for her next adventure.

"I just got a job on a yacht, and after that I plan on traveling to Europe and Asia for a few months if I can a new travel partner," she said.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

